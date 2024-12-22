Hillary Clinton Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Hillary Clinton's appearance has transformed as much as her career has over the years, and although Clinton isn't an actor or rockstar, she's still a celebrity in the public eye. And the public loves guessing how much surgical work, if any, a famous face has had. According to the New York Post, author Ed Klein claims Clinton has gone under the knife a few times in his book "Unlikeable."

The author, who has written books about other politicians like Barack Obama and Donald Trump, claimed that her husband Bill Clinton insisted on her cosmetic procedures despite her objections. This allegedly led the 2016 presidential nominee to getting work done, like Botox and cheek lifts, for a smoother appearance. Clinton's spokesperson quickly denied Klein's allegations, calling out the author's credibility. "The only true thing about him is his consistent and utter lack of a relationship with the facts," the spokesperson said.

But Klein wasn't the only person who suspected the Chicago native had gotten some work done. On his blog, surgeon and eyelid specialist Chris Thiagarajah compared past images of Clinton with her appearance during her 2016 campaign against Trump. Based on his years of expertise, the Denver doctor was convinced that the former presidential nominee had eyelid surgery, resulting in much more open and wider eyes than she had in her youth. But unlike Klein, Thiagarajah believed Clinton's subtle surgery might've been solely her choice.

