Hillary Clinton Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Hillary Clinton's appearance has transformed as much as her career has over the years, and although Clinton isn't an actor or rockstar, she's still a celebrity in the public eye. And the public loves guessing how much surgical work, if any, a famous face has had. According to the New York Post, author Ed Klein claims Clinton has gone under the knife a few times in his book "Unlikeable."
The author, who has written books about other politicians like Barack Obama and Donald Trump, claimed that her husband Bill Clinton insisted on her cosmetic procedures despite her objections. This allegedly led the 2016 presidential nominee to getting work done, like Botox and cheek lifts, for a smoother appearance. Clinton's spokesperson quickly denied Klein's allegations, calling out the author's credibility. "The only true thing about him is his consistent and utter lack of a relationship with the facts," the spokesperson said.
But Klein wasn't the only person who suspected the Chicago native had gotten some work done. On his blog, surgeon and eyelid specialist Chris Thiagarajah compared past images of Clinton with her appearance during her 2016 campaign against Trump. Based on his years of expertise, the Denver doctor was convinced that the former presidential nominee had eyelid surgery, resulting in much more open and wider eyes than she had in her youth. But unlike Klein, Thiagarajah believed Clinton's subtle surgery might've been solely her choice.
What Hillary Clinton has said about the attention paid to her looks
Hillary Clinton has adopted a more casual attitude toward her appearance recently. "If I want to wear my glasses, I'm wearing my glasses. If I want to wear my hair back I'm pulling my hair back," she said to CNN (via ABC News.)
Before, Clinton was very meticulous about her looks throughout her political career. She assumed, due to being a woman, she'd be under a microscope. The wardrobe she's become known for, which she described as her uniform, was designed to make her words pop more than the colors of her outfits. "A uniform was also an anti-distraction technique: since there wasn't much to say or report on what I wore, maybe people would focus on what I was saying instead," Clinton wrote in her book "What Happened" (via CNBC).
The emphasis on looks was also a highlighted talking point when Clinton ran for President against Donald Trump. Clinton, and Trump's various political opponents, have frequently criticized his language towards women. But Clinton didn't want Trump's, or the media's, focus on women's bodies to distract from the real issues at hand. As Clinton learned throughout the decades of her political career, sometimes it was important to dismiss that kind of negative attention. "We need to laugh at it. We need to refute it. We need to ignore it. And we need to stand up to it," she said.