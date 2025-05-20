Heather El Moussa's Skintight Leather Fit Looks More Painful Than Tacky

Heather Rae El Moussa might have just found another get-up that would fit right in with the most inappropriate outfits she's ever worn. But fortunately for us, the outfit might be way more uncomfortable to wear than it is to look at. The real-estate mogul took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself wearing a long black sweater along with a pair of black leather pants. But the problem with the pants was that El Moussa seemed to sacrifice comfort for style. Her tacky leather attire probably stuck tighter than her own skin, so much so that we wonder how she managed to squeeze her legs into the outfit to begin with.

@theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

But apart from looking painful, the outfit was simply a very poor fashion choice. The pants only made El Moussa's legs look smaller and thinner than they actually are, which was a shame since we're sure the intention was to show off her lower body. Additionally, when combined with her much larger sweater, it almost seemed as though El Moussa was standing on stilts. But as cramped as she seemed in those pants, it wasn't the only time the former model tried to make her love for leather work.