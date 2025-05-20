Heather El Moussa's Skintight Leather Fit Looks More Painful Than Tacky
Heather Rae El Moussa might have just found another get-up that would fit right in with the most inappropriate outfits she's ever worn. But fortunately for us, the outfit might be way more uncomfortable to wear than it is to look at. The real-estate mogul took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself wearing a long black sweater along with a pair of black leather pants. But the problem with the pants was that El Moussa seemed to sacrifice comfort for style. Her tacky leather attire probably stuck tighter than her own skin, so much so that we wonder how she managed to squeeze her legs into the outfit to begin with.
But apart from looking painful, the outfit was simply a very poor fashion choice. The pants only made El Moussa's legs look smaller and thinner than they actually are, which was a shame since we're sure the intention was to show off her lower body. Additionally, when combined with her much larger sweater, it almost seemed as though El Moussa was standing on stilts. But as cramped as she seemed in those pants, it wasn't the only time the former model tried to make her love for leather work.
Heather tried tucking her leather pants inside her oversized boots
Heather Rae El Moussa's black leather made an appearance few asked for while promoting Season 2 of her hit show, "The Flipping El Moussas." On Instagram, Heather took a casual picture alongside her husband, Tarek El Moussa, while wearing a smooth black leather jacket that was seemingly made from the same fabric as her pants. Yet, while her trousers still seemed tight, they were a bit kinder to her thighs and upper legs. Heather balanced her look with a pair of over-the-knee boots that seemed more appropriate for a rainy day. But the boots might've inadvertently saved her outfit, since they helped hide just how tight her leather pants likely were this time around.
Her leather outfit channeled serious Matrix vibes
Y2K movies might've inspired the daring look Heather Rae El Moussa posted on Instagram. The former Playboy model looked like a character from "The Matrix" in the group photo where she wore a black crop top along with leather pants that seemed a tad bit more comfortable than the others in her closet. She completed the outfit with a pair of ankle-high boots and a flashy dark brown leather jacket that wouldn't be out of place in a late 90s cyberpunk movie. The attire she wore that day proved leather isn't always a bad look on El Moussa, as she was clearly the standout in the picture.
She cut her leather pants loose while rocking a turtle neck
Heather Rae El Moussa and her leather pants went through a stunning transformation in this Instagram photo where she modeled a burgundy turtleneck sweater. Although she proved she could pull off the sweater — a feat not many could achieve — the leather bell-bottoms she wore stole the show. They aren't nearly as tight as previous iterations, allowing her legs a comfortable amount of breathing room and they're fitted just enough to highlight her thighs without strangling them. At the same time, they're loose enough to allow the black high heels she had on a little shine, too.