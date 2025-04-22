The Most Inappropriate Outfits HGTV's Heather Rae El Moussa Has Ever Worn
Heather Rae El Moussa's outfits can often be as glamorous as her stunning transformation. But there are times when the reality TV star can feel a little too daring when it comes to her fashion choices. Heather was a Playboy model long before she rose to fame on "Selling Sunset," so she was already known for showing off her physique by rocking racy wardrobe. An audition at a casting call for Hugh Hefner's iconic publication helped kick off her prolific modeling career, which included modeling for other brands and campaigns as well.
After Playboy launched her career, Heather enjoyed even more success when transitioning into real estate. And although she doesn't regret her past, she assured fans that those days were long gone. "I'm so supportive of the brand but as far as me right now, and having two step kids, it's probably something that I'm not okay with doing at this point in my life. And I'm still trying to figure out how I'm going to tell the kids I did Playboy," she told Access Hollywood about posing for Playboy again.
But Heather, who has a striking net worth, has been proving that old habits die hard. Every once in a while, the wife of Tarek El Moussa and "The Flipping El Moussas" star has rocked skin-baring looks similar to what she wore during her modeling days. In addition to those looks being labeled inappropriate, she also has a habit of wearing 'fits that don't match the circumstances.
Her Barbie-inspired outfit gave off serious Playboy vibes
Heather Rae El Moussa posted herself doing a bit of a Barbie cosplay on Instagram while shouting out her "Selling Sunset" fans. The bandeau-style pink tube top and skirt that looked just as short showed a lot of skin and intentionally left little to the imagination.
If Heather's wardrobe and pose on a beach chair weren't suggestive enough, she wore sunglasses in the shape of hearts in a possible attempt to make viewers blush. The outfit was for a Netflix promotional photoshoot, but it triggers major flashbacks to her Playboy era.
Her all-black outfit didn't read the room at all
Heather Rae El Moussa tapped into a similar, but much darker, vibe in another Instagram post. In it, she wore a glittering short black skirt that also puts the spotlight on her long legs. Heather also had on a flattering black tube top, which she made a last-ditch effort to class up by sporting a black blazer over it.
In the pic, Heather's husband Tarek El Moussa is wearing a much more casual look, making her glammed-up look seem totally out-of-place. Or maybe he's the one who should've stepped up fashion-wise?
Her sheer Christmas dress got called out
Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated the 2024 holiday season while unveiling her lavish red lace dress on Instagram. However, it might've been more appropriate for her to wear the outfit behind closed doors.
The floral-like design of lace covered a dress so transparent that Heather's skin barely had anywhere to hide underneath it, and it almost gave the impression that her dress was fading. A vocal minority even called Heather out on her choice in wardrobe. "The dress? Really and as a mother of a little boy!" one of her critics wrote. Heather defended herself on her Instagram Story: "I'm still a human and my name is Heather I'm not just a mother" (via People).
It wasn't hard to see through her when she wore this silver dress
Heather Rae El Moussa arrived at the 2021 People's Choice awards wearing a silver dress that might've been even more revealing than her red lace outfit for the holidays three years later. The sheer fabric was covered with sparkly embellishments, and her light tan undergarments could be seen through it.
Although it was equally as transparent, the skirt cut off at her upper thighs, which Heather flaunted in her post of the outfit on Instagram. This allowed the expert realtor to expose more leg, which she's proven she loves to do.
Her vacation dress looked unfinished
Heather Rae El Moussa went on vacation with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, while wearing a silk pink dress that didn't know what kind of dress it wanted to be. One part of the outfit's skirt draped all the way over her leg, only stopping when it touched her ankle.
On the flip side, the other half of Heather's skirt cut off around her upper thigh. It seems that she couldn't decide whether she wanted to dress conservatively or show more skin that afternoon, so she decided to try doing both at the same time. It was a calculated risk that clearly didn't pay off.
She ruined this photo by dressing too casually
Heather Rae El Moussa apparently didn't care about blending in when posing for an HGTV group picture, much to the detriment of everyone else involved. She stood out in a bad way when she wore a white tank top and gingham bike shorts with a lace-up front seam. Although the combo is inoffensive enough, it wasn't compatible with what the others wore.
Heather Dubrow, Tarek El Moussa, and Tarek's ex-wife Christina Haack complemented each other's looks by wearing all-black or black and white outfits. Furthermore, it's a little jarring that Tarek's ex matched him better than his current wife. It would make the most sense for Heather to try and match with him due to her past insecurities that she comes in "second" to Haack.