The Most Inappropriate Outfits HGTV's Heather Rae El Moussa Has Ever Worn

Heather Rae El Moussa's outfits can often be as glamorous as her stunning transformation. But there are times when the reality TV star can feel a little too daring when it comes to her fashion choices. Heather was a Playboy model long before she rose to fame on "Selling Sunset," so she was already known for showing off her physique by rocking racy wardrobe. An audition at a casting call for Hugh Hefner's iconic publication helped kick off her prolific modeling career, which included modeling for other brands and campaigns as well.

After Playboy launched her career, Heather enjoyed even more success when transitioning into real estate. And although she doesn't regret her past, she assured fans that those days were long gone. "I'm so supportive of the brand but as far as me right now, and having two step kids, it's probably something that I'm not okay with doing at this point in my life. And I'm still trying to figure out how I'm going to tell the kids I did Playboy," she told Access Hollywood about posing for Playboy again.

But Heather, who has a striking net worth, has been proving that old habits die hard. Every once in a while, the wife of Tarek El Moussa and "The Flipping El Moussas" star has rocked skin-baring looks similar to what she wore during her modeling days. In addition to those looks being labeled inappropriate, she also has a habit of wearing 'fits that don't match the circumstances.