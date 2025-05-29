Ariel Winter's Staggering Height Difference With Beau Luke Seems To Cause One Issue

It isn't a stretch to say that "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has totally transformed since the hit show came to an end. One of the biggest developments in her life has been the actor's romance with fellow Disney Channel alum Luke Benward, whom she started dating shortly before "Modern Family" concluded. But while the two look undeniably gorgeous together, one undeniable truth about Winter's boyfriend, Benward, is that the six-foot-two-inch actor absolutely towers over his five-foot-one-inch lady love.

Winter is known to turn heads with her Instagram posts, but her photos with Benward often see the "Phineas and Ferb" star turning her own head upward just to meet eyes with her beau. This would make even going in for a quick kiss a bit difficult, with one 2023 Instagram photo celebrating the couple's three-year anniversary showing that even standing on her tippy toes, Winter's lips can't quite reach Benward's. This got us wondering just why so many women prefer to date taller guys, so we decided to ask an expert.

According to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, women "feel safe with a taller man." As she elaborated, "It might just be perception, but being with a bigger guy, no one generally messes with either of you. They usually think twice." Trombetti added during her exclusive chat with The List that women also "love tall guys because they command more attention in a room," noting that they tend to "feel more feminine with a taller guy" than they would with a shorter one too.