Ariel Winter Has Totally Transformed Since Modern Family

She was America's middle child for 11 years, but now she's proving that she's so much more. Best known for her role as Alex in the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family," Ariel Winter grew up under the production lights at Fox Studios in Century City. She is a Los Angeles native, just like her character, whom she says she relates to often. "Alex and I definitely have similar traits — she's not the girl who's super obsessed with her looks or going out with boys. We're both snarky, and we both value education. She makes it OK for girls to want to be smart," she told Teen Vogue in 2013.

Winter was pushed into acting at a young age by her controlling mother, with whom she has a complicated relationship. "I was four," she revealed on "Stars on Mars" about the age she started her career (via Daily Mail)."You don't really decide anything at four. My experience was rotten." At 17, Winter legally emancipated herself from her mother and continued on her acting journey on her own terms.

Shedding the Dunphy identity, Winter has grown new skin in the industry. We've seen the actress undergo a stunning transformation over the years, from a child voice actor to an exceptionally mature multi-hyphenate. Now, Winter is all grown up and focusing on broadening her career, building a family — which mostly consists of her six dogs — and making a home outside of Hollywood.

