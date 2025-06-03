Sophie Grégoire Dropped Hints Her Justin Trudeau Marriage Was Doomed & Everyone Missed It

Canada's first family was dealt a heartbreaking blow in August of 2023, when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau confirmed that their marriage of nearly 20 years was over. While this announcement may have come as a shock to fans, the fact of the matter is that there were a number of red flags in the Trudeaus' relationship that hinted they'd never last. In fact, just months before the political power couple revealed that they were going their separate ways, Justin Trudeau's ex dropped some subtle hints that their marriage was doomed — even if everyone missed it at the time.

In November 2022, Sophie appeared on "Archetypes," a short-lived podcast hosted by none other than Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Though the former first lady of Canada didn't directly imply that their longtime relationship was in trouble, Sophie did have a fair amount to say about the role she and many other women typically feel like they have to play, with respect to both society at large and their individual family units.

"Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family's well-being and most decisions concerning the kids," Sophie argued. The reason this comment feels particularly noteworthy in hindsight is because it has long been theorized that Justin's political responsibilities took his time and attention away from their home, potentially contributing to the end of their marriage.