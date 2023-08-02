Red Flags In Justin And Sophie Trudeau's Relationship That Hinted They'd Never Last

On August 2, 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced they are calling it quits. They took to Instagram to announce their separation. The statement, which they both shared in English and French, said, " ... after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build." The statement ended by asking for privacy for the couple and their three children.

Justin's office released a statement as well, saying that the exes signed a separation agreement and that, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week" (via CBC News).

Justin and Sophie had been married since 2005, but throughout their relationship, red flags may have hinted that the couple would not last. Of course, sometimes hindsight is 20/20.