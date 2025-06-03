SNL Star Chloe Fineman Has Perfected The Art Of A Melania Trump Impression
After wowing fans with a slew of seriously impressive celebrity impressions, Chloe Fineman is taking on some political figures with her talent for mimicry. Specifically, the "Saturday Night Live" star has gleefully perfected the art of playing Melania Trump. Fineman — who made headlines in 2024 for some reported behind-the-scenes "SNL" drama with Elon Musk — showed off a Southern-tinged Melania impression in the viral "SNL" sketch "The White POTUS," portraying a very different version of the first lady in the comedy show's "White Lotus" parody back in April 2025.
A few weeks later, her remarks about her Melania impression went viral after her appearance on "The View" in May 2025, where she explained that she feels she already has the right hairstyle to play the first lady, but she's struggled to get many opportunities to actually showcase the impression. "I've been trying to do Melania this whole year," Fineman lamented. "But she's, like, in hiding. I don't know where this woman is."
'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman does her best Melania Trump impression pic.twitter.com/wlHRWtgdmM
— New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2025
Apart from poking fun at Melania's glaring absence amid Donald Trump's second term in the White House, Fineman gave viewers a taste of her playing Melania and joked about her self-promotion. Putting on a quasi-Slovenian accent and glowering expression, Fineman showed off her impression of Melania and poked fun at the first lady's recent promo tour for her memoir. "It's sort of like, 'Donald,' and I do these sort of eyes and talk about my book ... [and] about modeling and children and the books and the love," Fineman joked. The impression caught some attention when shared on social media, so it looks like "Saturday Night Live" is all set to feature more Melania if she decides to make public appearances in the future.
'Saturday Night Live' has poked fun at the first lady and her relationship with Donald Trump before
Apart from Chloe Fineman's recent portrayal of Melania Trump during a short appearance in "The White POTUS" on "Saturday Night Live," the long-running sketch comedy series hasn't included the first lady in their political sketches in quite some time. This has largely been because Melania herself hasn't been included in Donald Trump's second term or his election campaign almost at all. In fact, "SNL" even poked fun at Melania's absence during a "Family Feud" sketch in October 2024.
However, another reason for the lack of a Melania impression could be that it was a go-to bit for former cast member Cecily Strong. Strong portrayed Melania many times throughout Donald's first presidential campaign and first term in office. Strong often portrayed Melania as a woman stuck in a loveless marriage, trapped in the spotlight and in opposition to her husband's views.
Strong revealed that she actually had a run-in with Melania when Donald controversially hosted "SNL" in 2015. "I was a little nervous," Strong said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2016. "We had the host dinner that night, and she walked in. She saw me at the table and pointed at me. I found out through the dinner that she does approve of it, so I'm OK." However, that meeting came before Trump's election and the sketches and impressions only got more biting as the years went on. But if Melania was on board before, it makes you wonder how she feels about Fineman's breathy, moody take on the first lady.