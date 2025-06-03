SNL Star Chloe Fineman Has Perfected The Art Of A Melania Trump Impression

After wowing fans with a slew of seriously impressive celebrity impressions, Chloe Fineman is taking on some political figures with her talent for mimicry. Specifically, the "Saturday Night Live" star has gleefully perfected the art of playing Melania Trump. Fineman — who made headlines in 2024 for some reported behind-the-scenes "SNL" drama with Elon Musk — showed off a Southern-tinged Melania impression in the viral "SNL" sketch "The White POTUS," portraying a very different version of the first lady in the comedy show's "White Lotus" parody back in April 2025.

A few weeks later, her remarks about her Melania impression went viral after her appearance on "The View" in May 2025, where she explained that she feels she already has the right hairstyle to play the first lady, but she's struggled to get many opportunities to actually showcase the impression. "I've been trying to do Melania this whole year," Fineman lamented. "But she's, like, in hiding. I don't know where this woman is."

'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman does her best Melania Trump impression pic.twitter.com/wlHRWtgdmM — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2025

Apart from poking fun at Melania's glaring absence amid Donald Trump's second term in the White House, Fineman gave viewers a taste of her playing Melania and joked about her self-promotion. Putting on a quasi-Slovenian accent and glowering expression, Fineman showed off her impression of Melania and poked fun at the first lady's recent promo tour for her memoir. "It's sort of like, 'Donald,' and I do these sort of eyes and talk about my book ... [and] about modeling and children and the books and the love," Fineman joked. The impression caught some attention when shared on social media, so it looks like "Saturday Night Live" is all set to feature more Melania if she decides to make public appearances in the future.