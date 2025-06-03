How Meghan Markle Once Got Jill & Joe Biden's Daughter In Serious Trouble

When one thinks of former president Joe Biden's most troublesome kid, attorney and businessman Hunter Biden is often the first to come to mind. Though Hunter has opened up about his biggest controversies, certain missteps dealt major blows to his career and reputation, and his dad hasn't always been able to save the day. Some might be surprised to know, however, that Hunter wasn't the only Biden child who's been embroiled in controversy. One instance saw Joe and former first lady Jill Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, face major legal trouble thanks, in part, to her heartfelt connection with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Per The Daily Mail, Ashley's nonprofit organization, the Women's Wellness Spa(ce), had a significant run-in with the IRS after it neglected to report a donation made by Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2023. An official complaint to the IRS noted a significant sum of $250,000 contributed by the Sussex's Archewell Foundation was unaccounted for in the Women's Wellness Spa(ce)'s tax forms that year. The Sussexes unintentionally threw Ashley under the bus after Archewell properly noted the donation in its tax documents. While those involved in running the Women's Wellness Spa(ce), including Ashely, could have faced criminal charges, they were likely going to receive a slap on the hand and be given the opportunity to refile their taxes and pay a penalty fee. The snafu certainly wasn't a good look for Ashley and wouldn't have been for any presidential child, whose actions always find a way to come back to their parent in office.