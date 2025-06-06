The Sad Truth About Kayleigh McEnany's Health Scare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has weathered several tragedies in her life, and she's been very open about at least one of them. McEnany's family has a history of breast cancer. In fact, her mother got a double preventative mastectomy after she was diagnosed with the BRCA2 gene, increasing her chances of developing the deadly disease by 84%. Understandably, the former White House staffer wanted to know if she had the gene, so McEnany decided to get tested. Unfortunately, it wasn't good news.

"Early one morning, close to Christmas, an unknown number appeared on my cell phone. Typically, I wouldn't answer a call like this, but I did this time," she recalled in her book, "For Such a Time as This." "'You've tested positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation,' my doctor told me. Tears began to pour down my cheeks as I walked downstairs to share my diagnosis with my family." McEnany ultimately opted for a double mastectomy as well, undergoing one in 2018, almost a decade after her initial diagnosis.

"Initially, I set out to get the same surgery as my mom. I wanted to do it fairly quickly. Within the year, I had hoped," the former press secretary wrote. "But I was single at the time. I wasn't sure what dating post-mastectomy would be like, and the unknown worried me." Instead, she went for routine checkups, and the nine years prior to her surgery were haunted by the fear of developing cancer. After having the surgery to remove her breast tissue, McEnany felt the heavy weight of her fear lift. "The approach I had taken left me feeling strong, confident, and nearly unchanged," she shared in a 2020 opinion piece for Fox News, adding, "I had gone from creeping worry to peaceful tranquility."