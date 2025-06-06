The Sad Truth About Kayleigh McEnany's Health Scare
Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has weathered several tragedies in her life, and she's been very open about at least one of them. McEnany's family has a history of breast cancer. In fact, her mother got a double preventative mastectomy after she was diagnosed with the BRCA2 gene, increasing her chances of developing the deadly disease by 84%. Understandably, the former White House staffer wanted to know if she had the gene, so McEnany decided to get tested. Unfortunately, it wasn't good news.
"Early one morning, close to Christmas, an unknown number appeared on my cell phone. Typically, I wouldn't answer a call like this, but I did this time," she recalled in her book, "For Such a Time as This." "'You've tested positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation,' my doctor told me. Tears began to pour down my cheeks as I walked downstairs to share my diagnosis with my family." McEnany ultimately opted for a double mastectomy as well, undergoing one in 2018, almost a decade after her initial diagnosis.
"Initially, I set out to get the same surgery as my mom. I wanted to do it fairly quickly. Within the year, I had hoped," the former press secretary wrote. "But I was single at the time. I wasn't sure what dating post-mastectomy would be like, and the unknown worried me." Instead, she went for routine checkups, and the nine years prior to her surgery were haunted by the fear of developing cancer. After having the surgery to remove her breast tissue, McEnany felt the heavy weight of her fear lift. "The approach I had taken left me feeling strong, confident, and nearly unchanged," she shared in a 2020 opinion piece for Fox News, adding, "I had gone from creeping worry to peaceful tranquility."
McEnany's preventative procedure can't guarantee that she'll stay cancer-free
In what was likely an effort to create more awareness around preventative mastectomies, the Mofitt Cancer Center, where Kayleigh McEnany underwent her surgery, ran a story about the former White House press secretary's journey in which Dr. Christine Laronga confirmed that the risk of developing breast cancer after undergoing a mastectomy is reduced by 95%. Laronga did acknowledge, however, that even those with the BRCA1/2 gene aren't guaranteed to develop cancer — they're simply higher-risk cases. Likewise, it's important to understand that not all breast tissue can be removed during surgery, which means a small chance of developing breast cancer remains.
The former Trump staffer is happy with her choice regardless. She spoke openly about her mastectomy experience at the 2020 Republican National Convention. It was a hugely empowering moment, and McEnany's speech had everyone talking, not just because she shared a very personal story, but also because the politician used it as an opportunity to praise her then-boss. "As I came out of anesthesia, one of the first calls I received was from Ivanka Trump," McEnany told the crowd (via Reuters). "As I recovered, my phone rang again. It was President Trump, calling to check on me. I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world, caring about my circumstance."
McEnany only started serving as White House press secretary in April 2020, so they weren't close yet, but she attested to the fact that he cares deeply about those who have pre-existing health conditions. "Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I ever had to make. But supporting President Trump who will protect my daughter and our children's future was the easiest," McEnany concluded.