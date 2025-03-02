Tragic Details About Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

It might be safe to say that Kayleigh McEnany's association with Donald Trump is responsible for much of the tragedy that followed her after she left the White House. As Trump's former (and fourth) press secretary during his first term, McEnany sung the divisive politician's praises, but she wasn't always a fan of Trump, and her past criticism of the commander-in-chief didn't exactly do her any favors on the podium. What some might not know about McEnany is that she once outright called Trump a "racist" (via CNN) after the disparaging comments he made about Mexican immigrants ahead of his 2016 campaign. McEnany also accused the politician of being a wannabe Republican. "To me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don't like what Donald Trump said," she said at the time. "Donald Trump has shown himself to be a showman, I don't think he is a serious candidate."

Fast-forward a year later, and McEnany was rooting for the divisive politician to win the 2016 election. This was quite the turnaround and reminiscent of Vice President JD Vance's complicated relationship with Trump. McEnany blamed her initial criticism of the president on CNN, saying the news outlet brainwashed her but that she eventually came around. Her flip-flopping didn't exactly make her job as Trump's press secretary any easier. Reporters relentlessly questioned McEnany on some occasions. In October 2020, she appeared to lose her patience with journalists during a press briefing because they seemed unable to believe what she was telling them, repeating their questions about Trump's view on white supremacy. No matter how many times McEnany reiterated that the president condemned it, reporters continued to bombard her with similar questions.

When she released her book, "For Such a Time as This," McEnany's authenticity was questioned even more, with The Guardian pointing out that the former press secretary contradicted some of her previous statements in the memoir.