Young Sheldon's Valerie Mahaffey Dead At 71

After struggling with cancer, beloved actress Valerie Mahaffey has tragically passed away at the age of 71. On May 30, 2025, Mahaffey's husband, actor Joseph Kell, released a statement that read (via People), "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses." Truly, Kell is not wrong — Mahaffey boasted a long and storied career ranging from the influential show "Desperate Housewives," to her recurring role as Victoria MacElroy on "Young Sheldon."

Mahaffey was born in Indonesia in 1953 and lived abroad until the age of 11, when her family relocated to Texas. Her acting career got started on Broadway and other stages in 1976, where she appeared in "Dracula," played Juliet in "Romeo and Juliet," and even starred alongside Morgan Freeman in "Othello." Mahaffey got her start on the small screen in 1979 when she played Ashley Bennett on NBC's daytime soap drama, "The Doctors." This was the first on-screen role in which Mahaffey was nominated for an award, and though she didn't receive a win for the Daytime Emmy nom, it did help launch her career even further.