"The Last of Us," is a dystopian series set in a world where a fungus called cordyceps has wiped out much of the population and has the ability to turn humans into deadly creatures called clickers, runners, bloaters, or simply "infected." It premiered on HBO in January 2023 and quickly became a hit with audiences and critics alike. Although the series had a built-in fan base from the start, consisting of those who'd played the video game the show is based on, viewers who were meeting Joel, Ellie, and the various terrifying monsters of their post-apocalyptic world for the first time were just as invested.

While the show's first season largely revolved around the relationship between Joel Miller and his young charge, Ellie, the cast of characters they encountered on their journeys consisted of many familiar faces. From soap stars to pop singers, film actors to sitcom vets, the cast of "The Last of Us" is varied and multitalented. Read on to learn more about why "The Last of Us" cast looks so familiar.