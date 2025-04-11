Here's Why The Cast Of Yellowjackets Looks So Familiar
"Yellowjackets" was buzzworthy right from the beginning and has become a veritable hit, with the premiere of its third season in 2025. The show, about a girls' soccer team that resorts to extreme measures after surviving a plane crash in the wilderness, is divided between two timelines: the late '90s and the present day. The ones who made it out of the wilderness alive are grappling with the trauma of the experience, and the '90s storyline shows in graphic detail exactly why the survivors are still so haunted.
The cast is a mix of A-listers and emerging actors, Oscar winners, child stars, Disney channel alumni, and more. "Yellowjackets" fans of all ages are likely to recognize the show's cast from various other projects, be it blockbuster films, other hit shows, or even indie films from back in the day. Read on to learn more about the super talented cast of "Yellowjackets" and why they look so familiar.
Melanie Lynskey
In the present-day timeline of "Yellowjackets," Melanie Lynskey plays Shauna, a suburban mom and housewife who clearly hasn't processed the trauma of what she experienced in the wilderness. It makes sense considering what she had to overcome, including losing both her best friend and her baby, and resorting to cannibalism as a means of survival. Season 3 of "Yellowjackets" featured Shauna's dark side coming to the surface in disturbing ways.
"Yellowjackets" was not the first time Lynskey played a character who becomes unhinged, as her first role was as a murderous teenager in the 1994 film "Heavenly Creatures," directed by Peter Jackson. Fans may also recognize the New Zealand native as Rose on "Two and a Half Men" or as Hilary in the cult classic film "But I'm a Cheerleader." The complete evolution of Lynskey entails a decades-long acting career, appearing in many popular series, such as "Young Sheldon" and "The Last of Us."
Juliette Lewis
In the first two seasons of "Yellowjackets," Juliette Lewis played adult Natalie, whose grief and anger was right on the surface as she struggled to maintain her sobriety in the aftermath of Travis' death, her on-again, off-again lover and fellow wilderness survivor. Lewis embodied the role with her signature depth and eccentricity, and fans were devastated to see her meet an unexpected end in the Season 2 finale.
As a veteran actor who began working in the '80s, the evolution of Lewis' career saw her in films such as "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," along with series like "The Wonder Years" and "The Facts of Life." She rose to fame in the '90s, starring in such iconic films as "Cape Fear," "Natural Born Killers," "From Dusk Till Dawn," and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?" Lewis, who starred in Melissa Etheridge's 1993 "Come to my Window" music video, is also a musician herself and fronted the band Juliette and The Licks.
Christina Ricci
"Yellowjackets" fans likely can't imagine adult Misty being played by anyone other than Christina Ricci, whose loveably creepy performance lends the show much of its dark humor. Misty, a nurse and a self-deputized Citizen Detective, is as misguided and desperate to be needed as she was as a teenage equipment manager, who smashed the plane's black box, ensuring she would continue to be needed by the Yellowjackets squad and her crush, Coach Ben Scott.
Ricci's stunning transformation began in the '90s as a child actor, starring alongside Cher and Winona Ryder in "Mermaids" and portraying Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" and "Addams Family Values." She continued to shine as she transitioned into adulthood, appearing in indie hits like "Buffalo '66" and "The Opposite of Sex," as well as TV series such as "Ally McBeal," "Pan Am," and "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles." In 2022, she paid homage to one of her earliest roles, appearing in "Wednesday" as Marilyn Thornhill.
Tawny Cypress
Tawny Cypress plays adult Taissa in "Yellowjackets," a woman whose family life and career are upended when her past catches up with her. Cypress does double-duty playing both Tai and her mysterious alter ago, who emerges in times of deep stress to eat dirt and commit violent acts, frightening her son and alienating her estranged wife. Present-day Taissa then rekindles her romance with Van, another wilderness survivor. According to Cypress, music helps her get into character. "I do have a Taissa playlist and a Taissa and Van playlist," she told The Cut.
While Cypress may appear to be a new face among her very recognizable castmates, she's been a mainstay in TV for decades. Cypress got her start on an episode of "NYPD Blue" and went on to appear in the popular soap "All My Children." Throughout the 2000s, Cypress starred in series such as "Third Watch," "Heroes," "K-Ville," "House of Cards," "The Blacklist: Redemption," and many more.
Lauren Ambrose
Season 2 of "Yellowjackets" revealed that Van was alive in the present-day timeline and Lauren Ambrose embodied the role perfectly, mirroring the attitude of her teen counterpart and bearing a striking resemblance to teenage Van, played by Liv Hewson. The trauma Van experienced in the wake of the plane crash resulted in emotional and physical scars that she carried with her into adulthood, and the fact that she has terminal cancer in the present day adds even more gravity to the character.
Ambrose is no stranger to storylines that explore grief, as her first big TV break was in the HBO hit "Six Feet Under" and she later starred in "Servant" as a grieving mother. Ambrose's stunning transformation proves she has range, as evidenced by her Tony-nominated performance in "My Fair Lady" on Broadway, as well as her earlier roles in the cult classic film "Can't Hardly Wait" and the popular '90s series "Party of Five."
Hilary Swank
Season 3 of "Yellowjackets" featured yet another wilderness survivor previously thought to be dead. In a big reveal, adult Melissa made her debut in the present-day timeline, played by Oscar winner Hilary Swank. Teen Melissa and had a brief romance with teen Shauna while stranded in the woods, and their reunion decades later gave viewers (and Shauna) something to really sink their teeth into. Despite the grizzly nature of her first appearance, Swank loved filming the show. "It was a really fun set, and I can't say that about all sets," she told USA Today.
As for the actor's work pre-"Yellowjackets," she was the recipient of two Academy Awards, including one for 1999's "Boys Don't Cry," for which Swank famously got paid just $3,000. The actor, who appeared in "Beverly Hills, 90210," continued her career starring in films like "The Gift" and "P.S. I Love You," along with series such as "Trust" and "Alaska Daily."
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood joined the cast of "Yellowjackets" in Season 2 as the mysteriously wealthy Citizen Detective Walter, perhaps the only man around who could match Misty's freak. As the season progressed, Walter's chipper demeanor became all the more unsettling, as viewers found out he was more than just a true crime junkie. Wood was a big fan of the show even before he was cast as Walter. "It's this unique structure, and I fell in love with it instantly," he told Vanity Fair.
Wood began his career as a child, appearing in two Paula Abdul videos in 1989. He continued to act throughout the '90s, appearing in "The Good Son" opposite Macauley Culkin and "The Ice Storm" alongside his "Yellowjackets" co-star Christina Ricci. Wood is perhaps best known for portraying Frodo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, and he also starred in films such as "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and series like "Wilfred."
Simone Kessell
One of the most intriguing storylines on "Yellowjackets" involved Lottie's visions and her connection to something supernatural out in the wilderness, making her a de facto leader among the group of survivors. And when Simone Kessell joined the show in Season 2 as adult Lottie, a cult leader whose intentions seemed murky at times, she did not disappoint. Lottie's storyline dealt with trauma and mental illness in both of the show's timelines, and her death during the beginning of Season 3 shocked fans and created yet another mystery to untangle.
Like her co-star Melanie Lynskey, Kessell was born in New Zealand and began acting as a teen. She appeared in a variety of TV series and many fans might recognize her from her roles in "Terra Nova," "Wonderland," "Of Kings and Prophets," and "The Crossing." Kessell also starred in TV miniseries like "Pine Gap," "Reckoning," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Sophie Thatcher
Sophie Thatcher shone as disaffected teen Natalie on "Yellowjackets," whose hunting skills made her an invaluable member of the surviving team in the wilderness and whose sacrifices set the stage for adult Natalie's struggles. It was uncanny how well Thatcher channeled her adult counterpart, Juliette Lewis, and the two stayed in touch after Lewis' departure from the show. "She's phenomenal, I love her forever," Thatcher shared with Entertainment Tonight, adding, "It was hard this season because I felt empty without her."
Prior to her stint on "Yellowjackets," Thatcher appeared in the sci-fi film "Prospect," episodes of "Chicago Med," and the series "When the Streetlights Go On." Thatcher's stunning career transformation has only picked up steam since her debut as Natalie. She juggled filming "Yellowjackets" with starring roles in films such as 2024's "Heretic" and 2025's "Companion." Thatcher, like Lewis, is also a musician and released her first EP, "Pivot & Scrape," in 2024.
Ella Purnell
Ella Purnell starred in Season 1 of "Yellowjackets" as Jackie, the soccer team's captain and Shauna's popular best friend. What made the charismatic teen sparkle in the hallways of Wiskayok High School did not translate into the wilderness, as her survival skills were woefully lacking and she ended up freezing to death. Purnell continued to appear in the following seasons of the show, taunting Shauna from beyond the grave, a constant reminder that becoming dinner was not the first betrayal she'd experienced at the hands of her supposed bff.
Purnell, a London native, had many acting credits before her star turn on "Yellowjackets," including films like "Maleficent" and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," as well as series such as "Sweetbitter." Purnell continued to make a splash on the small screen in shows like "Fallout" and "Sweetpea," and she lent her voice to "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Arcane."
Steven Krueger
Despite the dark themes and shocking scenes of "Yellowjackets," few characters have had a more agonizing arc than Coach Ben Scott, played by Steven Krueger. Krueger, the only actual adult in the wilderness timeline, turned in many heartbreaking performances, from losing his leg in the crash, to confiding in Natalie that he was gay, to withstanding Misty's disturbing brand of affection. When Coach eventually met his end, it was devastating for viewers, but it was a meal for the ever-ruthless Yellowjackets.
Krueger made small appearances in a variety of TV series throughout the 2000s, including "Workaholics," "Two and Half Men," and "Pretty Little Liars," before taking on more prominent roles in the "Goosebumps" movie and shows like "The Originals" and "Roswell, New Mexico." Despite his long resumé, Krueger admitted he had a favorite gig. "I know it's the obvious choice but 'Yellowjackets' has been far and away my most rewarding and enjoyable job," the actor told Photobook.
Liv Hewson
Liv Hewson stars as teenage Van in "Yellowjackets," whose time in the wilderness was marked by a vicious wolf attack and nearly perishing twice by fire, first in the plane and again when her teammates thought she had died and attempted to burn her body. Van, the love interest of Taissa in both timelines, was a true survivor, as even before she boarded the plane for the fateful trip to Nationals, it was revealed she lived a troubled life at home with an alcoholic mother.
Hewson, an Australian native, is one of several "Yellowjackets" stars whose accent is undetectable in the show. They began acting in theater in Canberra and found success in TV series such as "Top of the Lake," "Inhumans," "Homecoming Queens," and "Back in Very Small Business." Fans may also recognize Hewson from their gig as Abby Hammond on "Santa Clarita Diet," as well as the film "Bombshell" and the series "Dramaworld."
Samantha Hanratty
Samantha Hanratty does an amazing job of portraying teenage Misty, an outcast who not only sabotages the team's initial chance at rescue but then poisons Coach Scott so that he'll be more susceptible to her advances. She also pushes her only friend off a cliff after telling her a secret that was not well-received. Teen Misty and adult Misty share an uncanny resemblance when it comes to their facial expressions and gestures, which is impressive considering Hanratty and her adult counterpart Christina Ricci didn't even plan it that way.
There's a good chance many fans recognize Hanratty, as before "Yellowjackets," she appeared in popular series such as "Drake and Josh," "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," "Pushing Daisies," "Salem," "The Vampire Diaries," and "Shameless," among many others. In 2024, Hanratty filmed a TikTok where she reflected on some of her past roles, musing, "I've been thinking about my career and how things have just flown by."
Courtney Eaton
Courtney Eaton's portrayal of teen Lottie is arguably one of the most mesmerizing aspects of "Yellowjackets." Lottie, a rich girl whose psychiatric medication runs out within days of the plane crash, begins seeing visions and communing with the wilderness in ways that are both compelling and disturbing. But despite the number of times Lottie is pictured with blood on her hands and face, Eaton never wanted to play her as a villain. "I really don't think she is at heart," the actor shared with The Cut.
Eaton, who began her career as a model in her native Australia, was discovered and cast by director George Miller as Cheedo the Fragile in the 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road," her very first acting job and likely where many fans might recognize her from. Eaton went on to appear in other films before landing the role of Lottie, including "Gods of Egypt," "Newness," "Status Update," "Line of Duty," and "Parachute."
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jasmin Savoy Brown's teen Taissa was a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the soccer field. Her determination and fearlessness made her an asset in the wilderness, as well as the voice of reason for those unwilling to follow Lottie and her cryptic logic. But Taissa was secretly haunted by her own demons, sometimes in the form of a man with no eyes and sometimes by another part of her psyche that took over and made her engage in disturbing behaviors.
Brown was already an accomplished actor before being cast in "Yellowjackets," having starred in the hit series "The Leftovers" and Shonda Rhimes' "For the People." Brown is probably recognizable to many fans for her film work as well, as she starred in "Scream" and "Scream IV" as Mindy Meeks-Martin. Brown also appeared in the music video for Lucy Dacus' song "Night Shift" in 2023 and in the 2024 film "Dreams in Nightmares."
Warren Kole
Warren Kole's portrayal of Shauna's husband Jeff Sadecki is often a source of comic relief in a show with very dark themes. Jeff and Shauna were secretly involved in high school, even though Jeff was Jackie's boyfriend, and the love triangle had some very dire consequences. In the present day, Jeff is mostly hapless and often clueless as to what his wife is up to, and Kole's characterization has become a fan favorite over the course of the series.
Kole's acting credits date back to 2004, and it's likely fans recognize him from one of his many TV appearances. Kole was in shows like "24," "Mental," "The Chicago Code," "Common Law," and "Shades of Blue," among others. He also appeared in films like "The Avengers" and "Game of Assassins." Gamers may recognize Kole's voice from 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" and its sequel in 2023. In 2025, Kole starred as Charlie in the award-winning fantasy film "A Wonderful Way with Dragons."
Sarah Desjardins
In "Yellowjackets," Sarah Desjardins plays the daughter of Shauna and Jeff Sadecki, Callie, a typical rebellious teenager whose curiosity about her mother's past turns her world upside down. As the show delves deeper into what really happened in the wilderness, it becomes more and more apparent that Callie has inherited some of her mom's wily traits, making it harder for Shauna to be a viable authority figure in Callie's eyes.
Before starring in "Yellowjackets," Desjardins, an actor from Vancouver, Canada, appeared in a slew of TV series, including "Clue," "Van Helsing," "Project Mc²," and "Impulse." Desjardins also appeared in some big hits from which fans might recognize her, such as "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Riverdale," and "The Night Agent." Given her impressive resumé, Desjardins' earliest acting inspiration may come as a surprise. "The first, like, awareness of [acting] even as a job was truly watching 'Barney and Friends,'" the actor admitted on Collider Ladies Night.
Kevin Alves
Kevin Alves stars in "Yellowjackets" as Travis, who experiences unthinkable tragedy, as he loses his father in the plane crash and then his younger brother, Javi, after the wilderness (and the girls) choose Javi as a sacrifice. Travis' hunting skills and complicated relationship with Natalie took center stage during the show's first season, and Alves played the character with just the right amount of angst and anger.
Alves, an accomplished figure skater, admitted that the sport helped inform him as an actor. "The discipline that I gained from the sport allows me to really be committed to whatever I have to do," he told Q with Tom Power. Alves began acting in 2007, and prior to "Yellowjackets," he appeared in TV series such as "Warehouse 13," "Degrassi: The Next Generation," "Shadowhunters," "Star Stable: Mistfall," "Locke and Key," and "No Good Deed," which is why he is likely recognizable to many young fans.