Here's Why The Cast Of Yellowjackets Looks So Familiar

"Yellowjackets" was buzzworthy right from the beginning and has become a veritable hit, with the premiere of its third season in 2025. The show, about a girls' soccer team that resorts to extreme measures after surviving a plane crash in the wilderness, is divided between two timelines: the late '90s and the present day. The ones who made it out of the wilderness alive are grappling with the trauma of the experience, and the '90s storyline shows in graphic detail exactly why the survivors are still so haunted.

The cast is a mix of A-listers and emerging actors, Oscar winners, child stars, Disney channel alumni, and more. "Yellowjackets" fans of all ages are likely to recognize the show's cast from various other projects, be it blockbuster films, other hit shows, or even indie films from back in the day. Read on to learn more about the super talented cast of "Yellowjackets" and why they look so familiar.