Jason Statham's Age Gap With His Fiance Is Bigger Than We Realized

If you're into action-packed movies like "The Transporter" and "The Expendables" and all their sequels, then you know who Jason Statham is — a British actor who sets scenes on fire with his shaved head, everlasting stubble, and ability to kick butt (not to mention contributing heavily to one of the Melissa McCarthy's best movies). If you're into fashion, you know about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a willowy blonde Brit with abs who was once a Victoria's Secret model, and is the creator of a lingerie line at Marks & Spencer. And if you're into both, you probably recognized them appearing together in a campaign for Falconeri cashmere. However, the two are more than just insanely good-looking co-stars in front of the camera.

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley met at a party in 2009, and have been a couple ever since. "It was instant chemistry," the model wrote in an Instagram story, as reported by Daily Mail. The two got engaged in 2016, and though they have yet to officially tie the knot, they do share two children together, a boy and a girl.

What they don't share, however, is a similar age bracket. Huntington-Whiteley was born on April 18, 1987, while Statham's birthday is July 26, 1967, giving them a healthy 20-year age gap. Other duos have had successful age-gap relationships, and Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have followed suit. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age," the fashion entrepreneur told Glamour. "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time."