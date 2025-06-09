Jason Statham's Age Gap With His Fiance Is Bigger Than We Realized
If you're into action-packed movies like "The Transporter" and "The Expendables" and all their sequels, then you know who Jason Statham is — a British actor who sets scenes on fire with his shaved head, everlasting stubble, and ability to kick butt (not to mention contributing heavily to one of the Melissa McCarthy's best movies). If you're into fashion, you know about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a willowy blonde Brit with abs who was once a Victoria's Secret model, and is the creator of a lingerie line at Marks & Spencer. And if you're into both, you probably recognized them appearing together in a campaign for Falconeri cashmere. However, the two are more than just insanely good-looking co-stars in front of the camera.
Statham and Huntington-Whiteley met at a party in 2009, and have been a couple ever since. "It was instant chemistry," the model wrote in an Instagram story, as reported by Daily Mail. The two got engaged in 2016, and though they have yet to officially tie the knot, they do share two children together, a boy and a girl.
What they don't share, however, is a similar age bracket. Huntington-Whiteley was born on April 18, 1987, while Statham's birthday is July 26, 1967, giving them a healthy 20-year age gap. Other duos have had successful age-gap relationships, and Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have followed suit. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age," the fashion entrepreneur told Glamour. "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time."
Twenty is only a (big) number
Among all the bikini and glamour shots that show just exactly why she's known for her lingerie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley occasionally posts photos on Instagram of her and Jason Statham happily engaged in kissy selfies. While the actor has years on his fiancée, it's never been something the two have considered a flaw in their relationship. "Never been an issue!" the model declared on an Instagram story, per Daily Mail. "Age is nothing but a number!"
Although they've been together for over 15 years, with Huntington-Whiteley sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger since 2016, the two are in no rush to get married. "It's not something that's ever been massively important to me," she admitted to The Times. "Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life."
The couple moved from Los Angeles to their native England in 2020 to raise their two children. Their age difference did help in that instance, with Statham slowing down his constant stream of action-packed movies as he starts moving into his sixties. On the other hand, Huntington-Whiteley, who has gone through a complete evolution, still has another 20 years to go, and is still deep into conquering the fashion scene. Her Rosie Exclusively for M&S line, based in Britain, sells a piece of lingerie every 30 seconds.