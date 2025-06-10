Signs Jason Statham's Age Gap Relationship Isn't Going To Last
The cracks in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's long-standing relationship become obvious upon closer inspection. The couple's relationship began in 2009 when Huntington-Whiteley was about 22 and the "Fast & Furious" star was 42. While many may find it difficult to ignore their 20-year age gap, the model views it as a positive. Speaking to Glamour in 2013, Huntington-Whiteley shared why their age difference worked in their favor, saying, "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time. We have a connection that has nothing to do with age."
Moreover, she stated that she was glad she got to home to one of her biggest cheerleaders every day. While it may seem like they have one of the most successful age-gap relationships, there's another glaring issue in their union: their years-long engagement. We learned that Statham had popped the question when Huntington-Whiteley attended the 2016 Golden Globes with a rock on her ring finger. In the following years, the "Crank" actor and the British model's relationship appeared to be going strong as they welcomed their children, Jack and Isabella.
However, despite all the positives, Huntington-Whiteley never walked down the aisle. As People noted, in a 2018 interview with Extra, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" actor noted that marriage was "not a huge priority for us," adding, "We've been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about. We're looking forward to that time." While Huntington-Whiteley also insisted that they wanted their kids to be old enough to join their wedding party, they still didn't have their nuptials years later.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may have hinted that she wants Jason Statham to put more effort into their relationship
In April 2025, Internet personality Blakely Thornton posted a hilarious Instagram video to gush about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's complete evolution over the years and poke fun at Jason Statham. After appreciating a photo of the model in a bikini, Thornton stated that Statham had given an appropriate reaction by looking at his partner with a surprised look on his face in another photo. The comedian half-joked that there were tons of people on the Internet vying for Huntington-Whiteley's attention and strongly advised the British actor to lock things down ASAP since "divorce just makes it legally harder to leave."
Thornton concluded by stating that although the video was in jest, he still wished straight men would appreciate their partners more. Huntington-Whiteley couldn't help but join in on the fun and commented, "PSA @jasonstatham," with a few laughing emojis. While the comment may have been light-hearted, there also might been truth to it. The Victoria's Secret model, who quit the lingerie brand, could have obviously been subtly nudging her beau to speed up their wedding plans.
Thornton's conclusion may have also resonated with Huntington-Whiteley because although she gushes about her beau in Instagram posts and interviews, he has remained relatively tight-lipped about his appreciation for her. Although Huntington-Whiteley occasionally graces Statham's Instagram feed, he hardly ever gushes about her in a similar manner and usually only captions his posts by tagging her. Suffice it to say Statham could stand to take a lesson or two from Thornton's comedic video.