Signs Jason Statham's Age Gap Relationship Isn't Going To Last

The cracks in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's long-standing relationship become obvious upon closer inspection. The couple's relationship began in 2009 when Huntington-Whiteley was about 22 and the "Fast & Furious" star was 42. While many may find it difficult to ignore their 20-year age gap, the model views it as a positive. Speaking to Glamour in 2013, Huntington-Whiteley shared why their age difference worked in their favor, saying, "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time. We have a connection that has nothing to do with age."

Moreover, she stated that she was glad she got to home to one of her biggest cheerleaders every day. While it may seem like they have one of the most successful age-gap relationships, there's another glaring issue in their union: their years-long engagement. We learned that Statham had popped the question when Huntington-Whiteley attended the 2016 Golden Globes with a rock on her ring finger. In the following years, the "Crank" actor and the British model's relationship appeared to be going strong as they welcomed their children, Jack and Isabella.

However, despite all the positives, Huntington-Whiteley never walked down the aisle. As People noted, in a 2018 interview with Extra, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" actor noted that marriage was "not a huge priority for us," adding, "We've been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about. We're looking forward to that time." While Huntington-Whiteley also insisted that they wanted their kids to be old enough to join their wedding party, they still didn't have their nuptials years later.