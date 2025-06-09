Prince Harry's Thoughts On Meghan Markle's Divorce Are Seriously Eyebrow-Raising

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

By now, everyone knows all about Meghan Markle's dating history — and that Prince Harry isn't her first husband. In fact, the British press made sure the whole world was aware of her being a divorcée when she first started dating him. Meghan was previously married to movie producer Trevor Engelson, and Harry didn't exactly enjoy reading the headlines about their former marriage. The prince dedicated some space to the sordid saga in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," smiting the media for how they exploited his beloved for profit. As Harry wrote, "Divorce in 2016 was deemed by the British press to be a scarlet letter."

What irked the royal defector the most, however, was that the tabloids showed no mercy or remorse for the consequences. "Would they [the press] finally feel some if they caused a divorce? Or would it take another death? What had become of all the shame they'd felt in the late 1990s?" Harry wondered, referring to his mother, Princess Diana's death, which was indirectly caused by the paparazzi, who continued to relentlessly pursue her even after she divorced King Charles III. This dark turn of thought hints at just how distressing the prince found all the stories about his wife's past life.

In November 2016, the media tempest surrounding the Duchess of Sussex reached a fever pitch, with Harry's office issuing a statement to address the derogatory headlines. "Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," it read, condemning the smear campaigns against her and explaining that the press's complete disregard for his partner's privacy had the prince extremely concerned for her safety. "[Harry] is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the statement continued, adding, "This is not a game — it is her life and his."