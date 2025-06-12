Sad Details About Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Mental Health Amid Justin Divorce Journey
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been refreshingly honest about the mental health journey she went on following her split from Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During an appearance on "Washington Post Live," Sophie alluded to how their divorce prompted her to do some introspection, confessing, "It takes one dramatic life event or series of little traumas that are chronically there that you don't really realize and at some point, your body says, 'I can't do this anymore.'"
For the retired television host, that tipping point brought with it a lot of sleepless nights, feelings of being worn out, and tons of anxiety to boot. However, in a May 2025 chat with Flow Space, the mental health advocate admitted that she was really grateful for that period in her life, saying, "You need to feel stuck in order to feel like you need to get out of the box." Like most people, Sophie initially found it difficult to take concrete steps towards change because of how scary it was.
However, instead of focusing on her fears, the author ultimately chose to tune into the voice in her head that was pointing out all the negatives in her situation instead. And eventually, she took a leap of faith for a better life. During an exclusive chat with The List, divorce coach for women Hope Firsel professed that anybody in Sophie's shoes could benefit from recognizing that waiting for their fear to subside wasn't a viable option because it would likely always exist. Instead, they were better off taking smaller steps towards change and watching how their courage grew.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has opened up about how their split affected her mentally
During a May 2024 appearance on Kate Couric's "Next Question" podcast, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared a tragic detail about her divorce from Justin Trudeau. The former first lady acknowledged that she was gravely affected by the end of their 18-year marriage. "It hurts deeply because in a way, we have these two words in our language," Sophie shared. "You know, marriage is success. Separation of divorces failure. But life happens in between, and we dramatize our relationships because we are insecure." The mental health advocate was apparently reflecting on the end of their marriage in a May 2025 Instagram video too. In it, Sophie urged her followers to accept that they would let people down in their journey to finding inner peace.
While encouraging others to prioritize their wellbeing, she pointed out, "Anxiety and even depression can be signs that we're abandoning ourselves." Although Justin Trudeau's ex's subtle hint at why their marriage ended had the Internet picking sides, it thankfully didn't stop Sophie from continuing to speak her truth. In another May 2025 Instagram video, for Mental Health Awareness Day, the former TV personality disclosed that, like most people, she sometimes went about her day on autopilot mode because she didn't want to face her inner emotional turmoil.
However, she encouraged everyone watching to remember their emotions were always worth paying attention to, regardless of how uncomfortable or painful they might be. According to Hope Firsel, the ups and downs of her mental health journey may have actually triggered Sophie's stunning transformation, confirming, "When women are supported — emotionally, financially, legally—they begin to see that their lives are not over; they are unfolding."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.