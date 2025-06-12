Sad Details About Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Mental Health Amid Justin Divorce Journey

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been refreshingly honest about the mental health journey she went on following her split from Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During an appearance on "Washington Post Live," Sophie alluded to how their divorce prompted her to do some introspection, confessing, "It takes one dramatic life event or series of little traumas that are chronically there that you don't really realize and at some point, your body says, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

For the retired television host, that tipping point brought with it a lot of sleepless nights, feelings of being worn out, and tons of anxiety to boot. However, in a May 2025 chat with Flow Space, the mental health advocate admitted that she was really grateful for that period in her life, saying, "You need to feel stuck in order to feel like you need to get out of the box." Like most people, Sophie initially found it difficult to take concrete steps towards change because of how scary it was.

However, instead of focusing on her fears, the author ultimately chose to tune into the voice in her head that was pointing out all the negatives in her situation instead. And eventually, she took a leap of faith for a better life. During an exclusive chat with The List, divorce coach for women Hope Firsel professed that anybody in Sophie's shoes could benefit from recognizing that waiting for their fear to subside wasn't a viable option because it would likely always exist. Instead, they were better off taking smaller steps towards change and watching how their courage grew.