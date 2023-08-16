The Stunning Transformation Of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The following article includes mentions of eating disorders.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau went from being a Franco-Canadian girl next door to the internationally famous wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She's rubbed shoulders with the Obamas and British royals and taken selfies with Meghan Markle. A multifaceted queen of reinvention, she's equally comfortable joking around on Instagram as she is seriously advocating for eating disorder awareness and prevention. Politico called her a "vivacious, new-age yogi and longtime mental health champion" — a far cry from the typical political spouse.

And there's more reinvention in store for Grégoire Trudeau: She and her husband announced they are legally separating on August 2, 2023. The Trudeaus have been dogged by cheating rumors, and it's unclear whether they'll eventually divorce. Their Instagram statement noted that they "remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

Here's how Grégoire Trudeau's public image has evolved over the years, from her middle-class upbringing to the recent breakup announcement that shocked the world. As some expect this former newscaster and personal shopper to reenter the workforce amid the separation, what's next for Grégoire Trudeau is anyone's guess.