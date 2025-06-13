Gayle King Is Nearly Unrecognizable Under All That Makeup

Because of Gayle King's fame, she's used to being recognized in public. If she's not recognized as herself when walking among us, King's at least constantly mistaken for fellow superstar news anchor Hoda Kotb. But the never-ending attention stardom brings can sometimes be exhausting for celebrities. Fortunately, King has a get-out-of-fame-free card if she ever gets tired of being noticed and simply wants to blend in. All she has to do is abandon her makeup, which she's done on quite a few occasions in her day-to-day life.

King once revealed how truly unrecognizable she is without a cosmetic touch-up. "I have experiences when I'm walking around outside and people will hear me talk, and they say, 'You kind of sound like Gayle King, are you her?' And I go, 'Yes.' And then they say, 'Are you in disguise?' 'No, this is my face. This is my natural beauty,'" she said on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." But although she acknowledged the stark contrast between her makeup and her makeup-free self, the Maryland native clarified that she wasn't as married to cosmetics as some might've thought. "Just for someone to say, 'Are you in disguise,' is an indication of how drastically I think I look without makeup. But I don't want to be a slave to it," she said.