Tragic Details About Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas' Life

As a Fox News journalist, it goes with the territory that a lot will be said and written about you online — and much of it won't be complimentary. But that doesn't mean seeing it is easy. Julie Banderas admitted receiving a lot of negative messages during a 2006 appearance on "The Big Story Primetime Edition." "...My God, if I sued every person that said a bad thing about me on the internet, I would be a billionaire, and so would many of us here at Fox, 'cause people love to talk about us," she said (via MediaMatters). She added, "We take it. In fact, you know what? Bring it on. It's good — it's good publicity."

But the hate certainly didn't stop after that. Banderas has repeatedly had to hit back at online trolls, including in 2015 when one X, formerly known as Twitter, user slammed her for tweeting in Spanish. But Banderas stood her ground. "I'm in Colombia and writing a Colombian airline so I'll speak Spanish," she responded.

Banderas even had to clap back at President Donald Trump after he called out two Fox News journalists in 2019. "Never thought I'd say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!" he tweeted. Though Banderas wasn't Trump's target, she made it clear how detrimental his public, negative remarks were. "By going on Twitter and insulting two of our journalists @realDonaldTrump is putting a target on their backs. In turn his followers will then attack ... Bullying journalists is not Presidential. Period," she replied. We don't blame her for speaking out, because dealing with constant negativity and bullying online is seriously tough.