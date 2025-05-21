Tragic Details About Fox News' Martha MacCallum

Martha MacCallum is much more than just a "blonde Barbie doll," and she won't stand for anyone who says otherwise, despite all of the plastic surgery speculation. Back in November 2017, David Horsey published a bombshell piece for the Los Angeles Times, primarily coming for Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders but dismissing every female at Fox News in the process.

"Much like Roger Ailes when he was stocking the Fox News lineup with blond Barbie dolls in short, tight skirts, the president has generally exhibited a preference for sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels to represent his interests and act as his arm candy," he wrote in the article (before later removing it). MacCallum wasn't having it, so she took it upon herself to write her own response piece for Time Magazine, to which she demanded an apology from Horsey on behalf of all the women at Fox News. "We're experienced journalists and reporters, most of us have been at it a long time. Between us, we've worked at all the networks and most prominent newspapers and publications. We're proud that our 'lineup' is 'stocked' with some of the sharpest, brightest women in the business." MacCallum noted that while Horsey gave a public apology, he failed to address any of the women directly.

Though she is stunning with or without makeup, MacCallum doesn't want to be purely recognized for her looks. The Fox host went on to detail her history of objectification in the workplace due to her appearance. "Early in my career, I was subjected to harassment in the form of some unwelcome suggestive comments and overtures. It was ugly and if ever I felt like I was being perceived as a 'Barbie Doll,' it was then." With that being said, next, let's dive into MacCallum's early experiences as a budding reporter.