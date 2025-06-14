Karoline Leavitt's Worst Clown-Faced Makeup Fail Of All Time Is So Bad It's Painful
Karoline Leavitt's constant cosmetic blunders make a lot of sense after exposing her own bad makeup skills for the world to see. We would've liked to believe she enlisted the help of a professional, but it seemed that she was somehow getting worse at putting on her makeup as time went on. Leavitt had posted her worst makeup fail to date on X, formerly known as Twitter, while announcing her presence at Newsmax. She's smiling in the picture, wearing lipstick and a rose red suit. Although it was a nice outfit to wear, her look was tainted by the painful makeup mishap that affected one of her eyes.
📺Coming up on Wake Up America @NEWSMAX... tune in! pic.twitter.com/wuDqj2sQgf
— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 3, 2023
There was a black mark on her eye that could've been the result of applying eyeliner or mascara the wrong way, and either experience could've most likely left her eye burning. But apart from that, the dark spot is also painful to look at. So it wasn't only potentially hurting her eyes, but everyone else's. However, the best thing about the eyesore was that it served as a distraction from how overfilled her eyebrows were again, which looked like they were drawn on. Displaying two cosmetic disasters in one picture, it seems that her makeup was doomed to fail that day, no matter what she did.
Karoline Leavitt can't stop messing up her eyes
The makeup mistake Karoline Leavitt won't stop making always has something to do with her eyes. The White House press secretary once excitedly took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. But the stylish shades Kardashian wore in the picture probably would've benefited Leavitt more. The bright smile the Saint Anselm College graduate wore was a stark contrast to how dark one of her eyes looked again. She seemed to suffer the same cosmetic condition she experienced during her Newsmax visit.
Additionally, Leavitt showed off her eye ink another time when she posted an Instagram photo she took of herself and her father for the holidays. There, the black mark was peculiarly in the same spot it was during her photo-op with Kardashian. The photos were also suspiciously right next to each other, too, so we'd think Leavitt was showing off the makeup accident on purpose if we didn't know any better. However, eyeliner gaffes like Leavitt's are avoidable. There are several measures the rising political star could've taken to avoid the embarrassment, but she would've had to realize she was messing up her makeup first. Judging by how frequently the beauty error had happened, it appears that no one let Leavitt know what she was doing wrong.