Karoline Leavitt's Worst Clown-Faced Makeup Fail Of All Time Is So Bad It's Painful

Karoline Leavitt's constant cosmetic blunders make a lot of sense after exposing her own bad makeup skills for the world to see. We would've liked to believe she enlisted the help of a professional, but it seemed that she was somehow getting worse at putting on her makeup as time went on. Leavitt had posted her worst makeup fail to date on X, formerly known as Twitter, while announcing her presence at Newsmax. She's smiling in the picture, wearing lipstick and a rose red suit. Although it was a nice outfit to wear, her look was tainted by the painful makeup mishap that affected one of her eyes.

📺Coming up on Wake Up America @NEWSMAX... tune in! pic.twitter.com/wuDqj2sQgf — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 3, 2023

There was a black mark on her eye that could've been the result of applying eyeliner or mascara the wrong way, and either experience could've most likely left her eye burning. But apart from that, the dark spot is also painful to look at. So it wasn't only potentially hurting her eyes, but everyone else's. However, the best thing about the eyesore was that it served as a distraction from how overfilled her eyebrows were again, which looked like they were drawn on. Displaying two cosmetic disasters in one picture, it seems that her makeup was doomed to fail that day, no matter what she did.