Karoline Leavitt's Worst Makeup Looks To Date

Karoline Leavitt's White House makeover was so drastic it fueled speculation that her transformation wasn't solely due to changes in her makeup application. And there wasn't just chatter about her physical appearance after she landed a crucial role in the Donald Trump administration. Two months into her job as White House press secretary, Leavitt was getting a failing grade on her PolitiFact scorecard, and her obfuscations of the truth weren't going unnoticed by critics. She was also treading into dangerous territory; the more falsehoods you tell, the higher the likelihood you'll eventually slip up and get caught in a lie. As Leavitt has learned, makeup works much the same way; the more you put on, the greater the chance you'll do something wrong.

TikTok users have shown the Trump mouthpiece no mercy in mocking her makeup. In one video, influencer Suzanne Lambert scorched Leavitt when responding to requests to replicate one of her beauty looks. "The problem is, I just don't have the right products," she said. "Because when I'm gleefully taking away school lunches from kids and defunding childhood cancer research, I try not to look so jaundiced, me personally." Ouch.

Leavitt was already a controversial figure before she stepped behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room, and she began making some pretty egregious makeup mistakes early in her political career. From false lash fiascos to lip gloss gaffes and bronzer blunders, she might find it more difficult to defend her worst beauty looks than Trump's most spurious claims.

