Fox News' Brooke Singman Has Worn Some Seriously Leggy Looks
Ainsley Earhardt isn't the only Fox News anchor who's flaunted her killer legs. In fact, the news veteran may have some competition in that department thanks to her fellow reporter, Brooke Singman. Singman has been climbing the ranks in broadcast television since she was brought on board Fox News Digital in 2014. From there, her star power grew due to her political news coverage and her appearances on several of Fox News' top shows. Singman attracted even more attention when she began dating U.S. representative Guy Reschenthaler, a relationship that thrust her further into the spotlight.
Although Singman is becoming one of broadcast television's most famous faces herself, it looks like she's determined to have some of the most famous legs on the network as well. Judging by the number of times she's shown them off, the Boston University graduate might be as proud of her legs as she is of her accolades. Which is why we didn't have to search hard to compile this list of Singman's leggiest looks.
Her legs were on full display when celebrating the holidays
Brooke Singman showed how ready she was for the holidays with a picture she posted on Instagram on November, 2024. "Kicking off the holiday season," she wrote in her caption. The clever phrasing of her words made us think she knew what she was doing with the photo. Singman posed while wearing a dress almost as green as the decorated Christmas tree that was beside her.
Her short skirt allowed her legs to pose along with her, which she paraded with a smile as if they were an early holiday gift. The skirt cut off not too far above her thighs, making her legs look longer when combined with her tan high heels. Her followers gushed about both her outfit and her body. "Love the legs, Brooke," one fan wrote. "Love the dresses and the legs," another fan echoed.
She showed that the cold wouldn't stop her from showing leg in this outfit
Brooke Singman's green holiday look wasn't for a special occasion. The Connecticut native has given similar poses in dresses that are just as short. However, there was one outfit that might've shown that no amount of cold could stop her from showing her legs. She once posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a dark turtleneck sweater while standing on the steps of the "Fox & Friends" studio. We suspect someone would have to be pretty chilly to take the fashion risk of busting out a turtleneck, especially when it's a type of fashion that can be hard to pull off. The dress also seemed a tad thicker than the typical outfits she wore on the network, indicating even more that she wanted a bit more protection from the cold that day.
However, her legs seemed as exposed as they typically were. She even wore the same tan heels that blended in with her skin. Singman wouldn't have made our best-dressed in a turtleneck list with these clothes, but we are slightly impressed by how far she's willing to go to give her legs some attention.
She out-legged Karoline Leavitt in their photo together
Karoline Leavitt has flaunted her killer legs more than once, so often that there's a good chance she might be as proud of her legs as Brooke Singman is. So when Singman posted an Instagram picture of herself standing next to the White House press secretary, we couldn't help but feel a little bit of competitive tension between the two.
Both women lived up to their leggy reputation when the photo was taken. Leavitt sported a white dress that quit at her knees, along with black high heels to complement the piece. However, Singman wasn't about to be out-legged. She wore a long-sleeved thin blue dress with a V-neck, and its skirt went just a nudge higher than Leavitt's. Although they both looked happy enough, Singman showed that she might've been one of the few who could upstage Leavitt when it came to leg-bragging.
She made sure her legs were front and center in a picture with Donald Trump
Brooke Singman seems to have developed a close bond with Donald Trump over the course of her career. Reports have even claimed that she boasts about being in Trump's good graces behind the scenes. However, she apparently brags about their friendship on social media, too. Singman's Instagram page has a couple of pictures where she's posing with Trump as proof of their connection. In one Instagram post, she made sure that her outfit did a lot of leg work to impress the real estate mogul. She donned yet another dress that cut only inches at her thighs, giving her knees and everything below plenty of room to glow.
Additionally, Singman showed more skin than usual by wearing a dress with no sleeves, which brought attention to her arms as well. The garb's white color also made her legs pop more than they already did, which we consider might've been an intentional choice. Finally, she positioned her legs in a way that reminded us of a model's pose. She stuck one leg slightly out with the other pointed sideways so her calf could get some shine, too. If Singman did want Trump to notice her legs, though, it's unclear if he paid them any mind. Or maybe the president was giving Singman a thumbs up for her wardrobe that day.