Times Fox News Anchor Ainsley Earhardt Flaunted Her Killer Legs & We Were Stunned
No one can deny that Fox News personality Ainsley Earhardt is a stunner, especially on-air. Whether it be because of her blonde hair, glistening white teeth, or flawless makeup, her looks assuredly have captured the eye of the people who watch her show, "Fox & Friends." The people she surrounds herself with personally and professionally can likely say the same, as she eventually caught the eye of her fellow Fox News colleague, Sean Hannity, who proposed to her on December 25, 2024.
We know plenty about her, whether it be the bizarre details about her relationship with Hannity or what she looks like makeup-free. But one undeniable truth about Earhardt is that she has some killer legs, which she's shown off in several capacities throughout her career. In recognition of her impressive pins, we've compiled a list of some of the most notable occasions where she's showed them off in public.
Her legs kicked Christmas celebrations into high gear in 2024
While showing off one's legs may not be considered the most conventional way to spread Christmas cheer to the masses, Ainsley Earhardt did it with style during the 2024 holiday season. In a video she posted on Instagram on December 12, 2024, the "Fox & Friends" host, along with her co-host, Steve Doocy, were shown participating in a kick line alongside The Radio City Rockettes. While her limbs might not have been as prominent as those of the professional dancers in the room wearing high-riding, festive skirts, Earhardt still flaunted her impressive legs as she kept up with the dancers and tried to match their height and rhythm.
In the midst of her leggy Christmas dance with The Rockettes, Earhardt acknowledged that the experience further put her in the holiday spirit. "What an honor to have some of the lovely and beautiful Radio City Rockettes come to our studio this morning!" she wrote on Instagram. "Here's Steve and I attempting the dance alongside them. We're definitely in the Christmas spirit over here at Fox!"
She showed off her calves meeting with Jelly Roll
As if dancing with the Rockettes wasn't enough, Earhardt and her gams also made an appearance with Jelly Roll in an August 14, 2023 Instagram post after the latter performed his 2022 song, "Need a Favor," on "Fox & Friends." "Rapper & country artist @jellyroll615 performed his #1 country hit 'Need a Favor' — a song he says changed his life," Earhardt wrote about the segment. While Jelly Roll's performance was most likely the highlight of the telecast, Earhardt's legs at least stole some of the spotlight in her subsequent post promoting it.
Though the image of Earhardt and the "I Am Not Okay" singer, with other personalities, was taken from a distance and is somewhat grainy, it fails to obscure the details of the former's calves, which are shown off by her pastel green dress. The picture notably exposes some of her legs' impressive muscular definition, and it's no wonder she wanted to display all that hard work.
Her legs were prominent while she interviewed a friend
In a December 2, 2021 Instagram post, yet another "Fox & Friends" moment showed co-host Ainsley Earhardt, and her legs were center stage alongside Kathie Lee Gifford while the latter promoted her newest book release. "Great to see my good friend Kathie Lee Gifford and celebrate her new book, The Jesus I Know," Earhardt wrote.
While the host was greeted by Gifford and her work, Gifford was assuredly, if perhaps unknowingly or unintentionally, introduced to Earhardt's noteworthy legs, which are hard to miss in their picture together. Unlike previous pictures showcasing Earhardt's appearance, her December 2021 post featuring Gifford provides a closer look at glorious legs, which look like the bee's knees under the studio spotlight, while again placing an emphasis on their definition. Though they're partially blocked by a table in the broadcast, a clip of their interview posted on Instagram the day prior again highlights Earhardt's toned lower limbs.
Her legs once competed with Gronk's
Though Ainsley Earhardt has never been shy about showing off her sticks on the "Fox & Friends" set, the host also hasn't been afraid to show them off outside of the studio. Perhaps one of the most noteworthy examples of this is when she huddled with retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski and his partner, Camille Kostek, in Fox Square in New York City. "It was great to see @gronk and his beautiful girlfriend @camillekostek on Fox Square today!" Earhardt wrote in an October 2, 2023 Instagram post.
Earhardt, whose legs appear to be mere stems compared to the former NFL tight end's tree trunks-for-legs, still flaunted them below her red skirt during their conversation. Though the focus of their meeting was to discuss Gronkowski and Kostek's Voomerang organization, Earhardt's legs again stole the show in both her post and the newscast with their visible definition and length.
She flaunted her legs interviewing Ron DeSantis
While some media personalities may opt to dress a bit more conservatively when conducting interviews with major political figures, Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt again took the opportunity to display her legs when she interviewed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, in summer 2023. "Just back in NY," she wrote in a July 19, 2023 Instagram post. "Getting in bed with my daughter and excited to share with you my DeSantis Experience."
Whereas her so-called "DeSantis Experience" entailed a conversation with the political figure and his wife on topics like the criticism they've faced from left-leaning media outlets, DeSantis' possible "Earhardt Experience" may have included more than just their interview, as Earhardt's stems were looking flawless, even under the harsh set lights. Although news anchors are typically filmed from the waist up, clearly Ainsley Earhardt's legs deserve their own moments to shine!