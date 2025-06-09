The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Tony Awards
Just like every year, it has been a great year to be a theater-lover. So, what better way to celebrate than with the 78th Annual Tony Awards? When it comes to theater, there are so many people required to make a show go off without a hitch — from the stars centerstage to those behind-the-scenes. Several of those people arrived on the Tony Awards red carpet this year to celebrate their achievements. And, just like the shows they were a part of, many of their outfits deserved a standing ovation. Others, however, were more "boo"-worthy.
If you've got a flair for the dramatic with your fashion, then of all the award show red carpets that come along each year, the Tony Awards are your time to shine. Of course, just because a look is high-drama, that doesn't mean it's high fashion. And, folks on the Tony Awards red carpet this year certainly proved that. These are the looks on this year's red carpet that — unlike the evening's host — did not defy gravity.
Kip Williams' referee look was totally out of place
Did anyone else get flashbacks of Robin Thicke's striped suit from his controversial 2013 VMAs performance when they saw Kip Williams' jacket, or was it just us? A printed jacket is a fun way to spice up an otherwise boring suit, but this particular print was just too much even on its own, an awkward length with an odd collar and garish rhinestones. Add a pair of sparkly shoes that even Dorothy herself wouldn't envy, and you've got a fashion flop.
Palmer Hefferan took the flapper look too far
Palmer Hefferan opted to subtly show quite a bit of skin in honor of her Best Sound Design of a Play nod for "John Proctor Is the Villain." But despite the cutouts being obscured by detailed sheer fabric, this still felt a bit much. The different beading designs made it hard to know where to put our focus, and the visible bra cups gave the look a beach coverup vibe. While the hair and earrings went with the flapper style, overall, this was messy.
Ashley Longshore's dress looked like a ball of used wrapping paper
When it came to her Tony Awards 2025 dress, it's clear that Ashley Longshore's motto was "go big or go home." This outfit definitely made a splash, but that splash was a bit too over-the-top — even for an event all about the theatre. A dress with this much volume would overwhelm anyone, and Longshore was no exception. But she added even more detail with her shoes, knee-high socks, jewelry, and voluminous hair. Longshore got lost in the details.
Brooke Shields looked like she was wearing an old sorority party dress
Brooke Shields' daughters have worn her old looks and totally rocked them on several occasions. On Tonys night, though, it kind of looked like the other way around. Something about the hemline and draping of this short red dress gave us fast fashion vibes, and it didn't feel quite elevated enough for the glitzy event. Plus, the slinky skirt paired with the asymmetrical neckline threw off Shields' proportions and made the dress look a bit odd.
Natalie Venetia Belcon was channelling Ursula
We'd love to hear Natalie Venetia Belcon's voice singing pretty much anything, but in this 'fit, we were waiting for her to break into "Poor Unfortunate Souls." If there's ever a red carpet that's perfect for wearing a particularly theatrical ensemble, the Tony Awards are obviously it. Yet, this over-the-top, feathery cape stole the spotlight a bit too much. We would have loved to see this look sans feathers, which may have kept the drama and ditched the costume-y-ness.
Anna Wintour's accessories were all wrong
Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, accompanied her fashion icon mom on the red carpet for the 78th annual Tony Awards. And yet, while we loved Shaffer's simple, elegant look, Wintour's outfit gave us pause. The Vogue legend certainly knows plenty about style, and her floral dress actually would have been a perfect pick for the occasion if it wasn't for the accessories. Wintour's statement necklace felt dated and mismatched for the dress. And, her signature dark sunglasses clashed with the look even more.
Marg Horwell's skirt was better suited for nighttime bike riding
Like Anna Wintour, Marg Horwell was another example of how an eye for fashion doesn't always make for a style win. Horwell was nominated for both Best Costume Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play this year for "The Picture of Dorian Gray." So, needless to say, Horwell knows about all things visual. Yet, this outfit still managed to miss, with her highlighter yellow skirt definitely ensuring all eyes on Horwell for all the wrong reasons.
Michael Thurber recycled his 1999 Backstreet Boys concert outfit
We're not quite sure where Michael Thurber should've been headed in this unique look, but it definitely wasn't the Tony Awards. Most folks didn't wear jeans on this red carpet, but they would have worked if they were dressed up enough. Yet, Thurber styled his rhinestone-covered grey pair with a white T-shirt and a quilted leather jacket, which dressed them down even further. Adding on sneakers, a black handbag, and sunglasses made it look even more like he was headed somewhere other than the red carpet.
Danielle Brooks' dress resembled a bedazzled dust storm
Danielle Brooks didn't shy away from wearing plenty of fabric on the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet. The sheer fabric in front, which subtly revealed Brooks' bodysuit and legs for days underneath, was interesting but it wasn't enough to really show off her shape. Ultimately, between the color and the extra volume of this dress, Brooks got lost and didn't quite pop. Without the big sleeves and in a jewel tone, this dress might have done her beauty justice.
Katie Holmes couldn't choose between Glinda and Elphaba
We're sandwiched perfectly between the 2024 premiere of "Wicked: Part One" and the 2025 premiere of "Wicked: For Good," so for theater kids around the world, this is an important moment. Based on her oddly color-blocked pink and green ensemble, it seems that Katie Holmes can't get Glinda and Elphaba off the brain. And, we get it! Yet, while Glinda may say "pink goes good with green," this outfit is not a good example of that. Simply put, it just doesn't make any sense to put these two items together.
Gracie Lawrence's dress looked like something from the Home Goods throw pillow aisle
This fabric in throw pillow form? Adorable. This fabric in a strapless mermaid-style dress? Not so much — especially not on Gracie Lawrence, who looked washed out in the beige background color. Had she swapped the beige out for a pastel blue or pink and ditched the black trim around the top and thighs, this dress may have actually been a winner. As it was, though, it just didn't pop on Lawrence or complement her natural beauty.
Adam Lambert looked like a modern Snow Miser
Adam Lambert has had a stunning transformation since his "American Idol" days, but through it all, he's always maintained his unique personal style. So, we're not surprised to see Lambert in something particularly spotlight-stealing on the red carpet. Still, the head to toe silver and hair to match was giving major Tin Man vibes, and the addition of the blue shirt and matching eye makeup looked exactly how we'd imagine Jack Frost might dress for a red carpet.
Sarah Paulson looked like how it feels to wear a waist trainer
For better or worse, sculptural necklines and sleeves are totally in these days, and we've gradually been seeing them on more and more red carpets. Sarah Paulson hopped on the trend with the super structured bodice and shoulders of her two-tone dress. For starters, the bottom and top looked like they belonged on entirely different gowns. But what was most eye-catching about this look was just how stiff it was. This bodice looked plain uncomfortable, and we're not exactly jealous of Paulson having to wear this all night.
Andrew Durand had a bad case of mad cow shoe disease
Andrew Durand's chocolate brown and cream-colored suit was interesting, and it could have worked for the Tonys with different accessories. This ensemble would have looked better with a long, brown tie rather than a bowtie. But the real style error here was definitely those cow-printed shoes. They likely would have ruined just about any ensemble, and while the color scheme worked together, this one was definitely no different.