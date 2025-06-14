The following article contains mentions of depression.

These days, though she continues to release music, Miley Cyrus doesn't perform much in public anymore. She opened up about why that was in a TikTok shared with fans back in 2023. "What people don't really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes, but that's your life," she said, explaining the toll that live performance takes on her body and her mind. "If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest ... Having, every day, the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me."

That said, Cyrus has never been one to shy away from sharing her life with her fans. From her child stardom on the Disney Channel to the songs she wrote about Liam Hemsworth, fans have been along for the ride throughout her career. Sometimes, that can be uncomfortably personal, such as when she wrote a psychedelic, goop-covered album about her dead pets. Other times, though, Cyrus has opened up about the health problems she's faced in the spotlight, allowing fans to follow her long journey to health. She's gone public with a health condition she's had since birth, shared details about some pretty scary accidents, and used more than one hospitalization as a quirky talk show anecdote. One health condition is even responsible for her iconic voice! These are all of Miley Cyrus' health problems, explained.