Anne Burrell's Final Instagram Post Before Her Unexpected Death Will Leave Fans Devastated
The world of culinary television was shocked on June 17, 2025 when the news broke that celebrity chef Anne Burrell had unexpectedly passed away at the age of 55. As first reported by TMZ, Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home, where paramedics were unable to resuscitate her and declared her dead at the scene. Burrell's reps subsequently put out a statement, confirming that the "Worst Cooks in America" host had joined the list of Food Network stars who are sadly no longer with us.
No official cause of death has been released as of this writing, and Complex reports that an investigation is currently underway, meaning more information will likely come to light pending an autopsy. What makes this development especially tragic is that Burrell seemed happy and healthy just days prior, and her upbeat final Instagram post is sure to leave her already heartbroken fans even more devastated.
Burrell was happy in her final social media post
On June 12, just five days before her death, Burrell was all smiles and showing no obvious signs of health concerns in a selfie she took with Elizabeth Sweetheart, the famous "Green Lady of Brooklyn," and posted to Instagram. "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I'm not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!" Burrell wrote in the post caption. Sweetheart herself commented on the post shortly after it was made. "It was so much fun meeting you," she wrote, adding, "See you again soon in the neighborhood."
In light of Burrell's passing, however, the Green Lady made a second, more somber comment on the post. "Come to my garden and visit with all your beauty and love and I will be waiting for you," she wrote. As one might expect, the Green Lady of Brooklyn wasn't the only one to return to the comment section of Anne Burrell's final Instagram post after the news of her untimely passing was revealed. "She was literally just posting days ago!! How can this be??" one commenter wrote. "Rip Anne. You brought so much light to Food Network. Worst Cooks is still one of my favorite shows," another added. Fellow TV host Bobby Berk also left a comment, simply sharing a crying face emoji alongside a green heart emoji.
Anne Burrell's friends, family & fans remember the Food Network star
Additionally, in their aforementioned official statement, Burrell's representatives paid tribute to the celebrity chef, her stunning evolution, and her successful career. "With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network's hit show, Worst Cooks in America," Burrell's reps wrote in a statement to Today. "Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world," they added.
Burrell's loved ones spoke out in a statement as well. "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal," they said (via Page Six).
According to her official Food Network bio, Burrell developed a love for cooking from a young age. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America in her home state of New York before traveling to Italy to further hone her craft. She also found love in the form of husband Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021. Burrell is survived by Claxton, as well as her three children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; her stepson Javier; her mother Marlene; her sister Jane; and her brother Ben.