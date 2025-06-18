Anne Burrell's Final Instagram Post Before Her Unexpected Death Will Leave Fans Devastated

On June 12, just five days before her death, Burrell was all smiles and showing no obvious signs of health concerns in a selfie she took with Elizabeth Sweetheart, the famous "Green Lady of Brooklyn," and posted to Instagram. "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I'm not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!" Burrell wrote in the post caption. Sweetheart herself commented on the post shortly after it was made. "It was so much fun meeting you," she wrote, adding, "See you again soon in the neighborhood."

In light of Burrell's passing, however, the Green Lady made a second, more somber comment on the post. "Come to my garden and visit with all your beauty and love and I will be waiting for you," she wrote. As one might expect, the Green Lady of Brooklyn wasn't the only one to return to the comment section of Anne Burrell's final Instagram post after the news of her untimely passing was revealed. "She was literally just posting days ago!! How can this be??" one commenter wrote. "Rip Anne. You brought so much light to Food Network. Worst Cooks is still one of my favorite shows," another added. Fellow TV host Bobby Berk also left a comment, simply sharing a crying face emoji alongside a green heart emoji.