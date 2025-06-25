Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise Is Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery
Although "Gilligan's Island" ended in 1967, younger generations know the show from decades of syndication. Sadly, since the death of Dawn Wells (Mary Ann) in 2020, Tina Louise (Ginger) is the final link to this piece of TV history. Louise has a lengthy acting resume and most recently appeared in the 2019 movie "Tapestry." However, since Ginger is her most iconic role, Louise is an actor who's older than people realize. "Age is not a number," Louise proclaimed to Esquire when she was 79. While most might be picturing her 1960s-era look, Louise is a nonagenarian. In her daily life, Louise looks so impressive that some believe she may have had cosmetic assistance.
Speaking exclusively to The List, Dr. Raja Mohan, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Dallas, Texas, explained possible complexities behind Louise's surprisingly youthful appearance. "What's most likely is a combination of natural aging, personal maintenance, and some well-timed, conservative cosmetic enhancements," Dr. Mohan observed. "If she did pursue procedures, they seem to have been done with the goal of aging gracefully."
Even so, to an experienced eye, some of Louise's age-defying features may be from medical intervention. "The tightness and contour of the lower face and jawline stand out," Dr. Mohan remarked. "In most people at her age, we expect some jowling and skin laxity, but her jawline remains quite defined, which can be a sign of a facelift or neck lift. This level of lift and firmness isn't typically achieved through skincare alone."
Louise's smooth skin and face shape indicate possible intervention
According to Dr. Raja Mohan, Tina Louise's rounded cheeks could be due to fillers or fat grafting. In addition, "her forehead and brow area are relatively smooth, with minimal wrinkling, which is often achieved through consistent Botox treatments or possibly a brow lift," Dr. Mohan exclusively informed The List. Mohan believes that she might've had blepharoplasty to eliminate sagging skin beneath. He was also struck by her full-looking lips, which look comparable to a late-1950s photo. "It's more common to see thinning. This could indicate lip fillers or fat transfer," Dr. Mohan surmised. He was also impressed with Louise's glowing complexion, noting they "may be a result of laser treatments, chemical peels, or radiofrequency-based skin tightening procedures."
While Dr. Mohan feels confident that Louise has likely had plastic surgery at some point in her life, "she has some volume loss in the lower eyelids. She has wrinkles on her lower face and some laxity in her neck," Dr. Mohan explained. "It is not as tight or volumized as someone who has recently had treatment."
While Louise hasn't mentioned whether she's had any specific procedures, she has boosted her mental health by developing enduring relationships with people like her late castmate, Dawn Wells. Louise is an avid school volunteer, which could be her secret to staying mentally young. "It's better than vitamins," Louise explained to The New York Times. "Outside of being with my family, doing this is my special thing."