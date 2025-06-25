Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise Is Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery

Although "Gilligan's Island" ended in 1967, younger generations know the show from decades of syndication. Sadly, since the death of Dawn Wells (Mary Ann) in 2020, Tina Louise (Ginger) is the final link to this piece of TV history. Louise has a lengthy acting resume and most recently appeared in the 2019 movie "Tapestry." However, since Ginger is her most iconic role, Louise is an actor who's older than people realize. "Age is not a number," Louise proclaimed to Esquire when she was 79. While most might be picturing her 1960s-era look, Louise is a nonagenarian. In her daily life, Louise looks so impressive that some believe she may have had cosmetic assistance.

Speaking exclusively to The List, Dr. Raja Mohan, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Dallas, Texas, explained possible complexities behind Louise's surprisingly youthful appearance. "What's most likely is a combination of natural aging, personal maintenance, and some well-timed, conservative cosmetic enhancements," Dr. Mohan observed. "If she did pursue procedures, they seem to have been done with the goal of aging gracefully."

Even so, to an experienced eye, some of Louise's age-defying features may be from medical intervention. "The tightness and contour of the lower face and jawline stand out," Dr. Mohan remarked. "In most people at her age, we expect some jowling and skin laxity, but her jawline remains quite defined, which can be a sign of a facelift or neck lift. This level of lift and firmness isn't typically achieved through skincare alone."