Royal Rules & Protocols That Are Way Outdated

The royals are particular when it comes to appearance. They have to travel with black outfits in case someone dies, they can't wear black if they're not in mourning, jeans are only allowed in certain instances. Even the royal kids are subject to rules about what they can and can't wear before and beyond certain ages. Certain rules are reasonable — for instance, miniskirts are not allowed — but others are not necessary. Chief among them, women aren't supposed to be seen wearing a skirt or a dress without also wearing hosiery.

Anyone who's ever worn hosiery before knows why it's such a nuisance. It's not comfortable, and it almost always changes the color of the wearer's skin. While black hosiery is used as a fashion statement, nude hosiery is typically only used as an accessory for meeting traditional modesty standards. Women wearing hosiery was reportedly one of Queen Elizabeth's most important rules. As royal expert Kelly Lynch told Yahoo! Life of the rule, "The simple reason is, Her Majesty considers it ladylike, proper, and appropriate, and it's the one rule she won't budge on, regardless of temperature." But the hosiery rule has got to go. It's only feigning modesty — the wearer's legs are still visible to the public, and the royals wear long enough hemlines to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions. If a royal woman wants to wear hosiery, she should. But if she doesn't want to, she shouldn't have to.