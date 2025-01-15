Why Royals Never Wear Hats In The Evenings

No article of clothing has become quite as synonymous with the royal family in recent years as stylish headwear. Since the 1950s, ostentatious hats have been something of a staple in the British monarchy's wardrobe, particularly among the women, who have sported all manner of eye-catching head coverings from large showstoppers to more functional pieces, like those worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Given the popularity of this cranial accoutrement, you'd be forgiven for not noticing that the royals are seldom ever caught wearing their hats after dark.

Speaking with Reader's Digest, etiquette coach Laura Windsor explained that the royal family adheres to a strict dress code that states hats cannot be worn after 6 p.m. According to Diana Mather of The English Manner etiquette consultancy, the reason for this specific time is simple, as she told BBC: "[6 p.m.] is when the ladies changed into evening dress, and tiaras and the family jewels would come out." Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles III, added that wearing tiaras instead of hats also showed a woman's societal standing and relationship status, as only married women wore tiaras. "For the gentleman, it was a clear sign not to make advances toward the lady in question," he said.

Although tiaras are less commonly worn these days, often saved for white-tie events and other official duties, the hat rule has remained a fixture of the royal dress code to this day.