Why Royals Never Wear Hats In The Evenings
No article of clothing has become quite as synonymous with the royal family in recent years as stylish headwear. Since the 1950s, ostentatious hats have been something of a staple in the British monarchy's wardrobe, particularly among the women, who have sported all manner of eye-catching head coverings from large showstoppers to more functional pieces, like those worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Given the popularity of this cranial accoutrement, you'd be forgiven for not noticing that the royals are seldom ever caught wearing their hats after dark.
Speaking with Reader's Digest, etiquette coach Laura Windsor explained that the royal family adheres to a strict dress code that states hats cannot be worn after 6 p.m. According to Diana Mather of The English Manner etiquette consultancy, the reason for this specific time is simple, as she told BBC: "[6 p.m.] is when the ladies changed into evening dress, and tiaras and the family jewels would come out." Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles III, added that wearing tiaras instead of hats also showed a woman's societal standing and relationship status, as only married women wore tiaras. "For the gentleman, it was a clear sign not to make advances toward the lady in question," he said.
Although tiaras are less commonly worn these days, often saved for white-tie events and other official duties, the hat rule has remained a fixture of the royal dress code to this day.
This isn't the only rule on hats in the dress code
However, the times at which it is permissible to wear a hat aren't the only rules on headwear in the royal dress code. According to Laura Windsor, there are also stipulations on which type of hat a royal can wear depending on the season and occasion. In the spring and summertime, they are encouraged to wear straw hats, while in the fall and winter, felt hats are preferred. For weddings and funerals, shorter brims are strongly advised to avoid being an obstruction to other guests. Even the way royals wear their hats is regulated, with the proper etiquette being to pin the hat to the head and never be seen holding them in their hands unless the occasion calls for it.
The royal dress code also has guidelines regarding which hats are to be worn depending on the style of the outfit. Speaking with Woman & Home (via Bustle), etiquette expert Lisa Forde explained that "if an A-Line skirt is selected, it is important to ensure that the hat's brim width balances out the volume of the skirt. If the outfit is very tailored, a more simple hat will be selected."
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the governing principle of the royal dress code is to ensure that the Royals are always dressed to "fit the occasion." So while strict rules concerning headwear may seem absurd to those of us on the outside, they help guarantee this tenet continues to be upheld.