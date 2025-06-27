Glaring Signs Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Relationship Was Never Going To Last

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's on-and-off relationship reached a point of no return in June 2025, according to a well-placed People source. At the time, the Coldplay front-man and "Materialists" star had been together for eight years, many of which the happy couple spent engaged. And yet, another confidant clarified to People that their split came as no surprise to Johnson since they kept running into the same problems over and over again. Then, a Page Six insider detailed how the pair was constantly at odds because the actor felt like they were never actually going to tie the knot. "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding," they disclosed. This revelation hit even harder considering that another source informed Page Six in March 2024 that the "Yellow" hitmaker had popped the question six years prior.

To better understand how their years-long engagement could have been a sign that the celebrity couple's eventual union wouldn't last, The List reached out to Susan Winter, a relationship expert and the bestselling author of "Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache." She labeled Johnson and Martin's lengthy engagement as a "major red flag." As Winter asserted, busy work schedules and various wedding planning issues weren't valid reasons for such a huge delay.

The expert proclaimed simply, "Your partner is stalling. That's not just hesitation — it's inner conflict and outward resistance." She also reckons that Martin ultimately wasted Johnson's time since she was probably eager to walk down the aisle, adding, "Prolonged hesitation (independent of love) becomes [a] selfish and unkind act." Of course, the "Fix You" hitmaker's supposed hesitance to officially lock things down wasn't the only glaring issue in their relationship.