A Look At Gwyneth Paltrow's Unlikely Friendship With Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram is filled with selfies of her cheek-to-cheek with famous friends. If you're a celeb-spotter, you'll recognize Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, Demi Moore, and Cameron Diaz among the faces. If you were quick, you also saw one photo in her Insta stories that may have surprised you — a snap of her holding hands with Dakota Johnson.

You may be thinking its because the two ladies have famous parents and their paths have crossed in Hollywood, but there's another explanation that's a little more unusual: Johnson is the girlfriend of Paltrow's ex-husband, musician Chris Martin. Paltrow and Martin were married in 2003 and (famously) consciously uncoupled in 2014, officially divorcing in 2016. Johnson and Martin started dating in 2017, and have been going strong ever since.

Paltrow and Martin share two kids, Apple and Moses, and are active co-parents. The Oscar winner has frequently shared her continuing affection for the Coldplay singer, even after her romance and marriage to Brad Falchuk in 2018. It appears as if she's extended that fondness to her former husband's lady love.