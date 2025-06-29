Anna Camp And Girlfriend Jade Whipkey Have An Even Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Anna Camp made her public debut with girlfriend Jade Whipkey on the red carpet at the "Bride Hard" premiere in June 2025, an event she raved about on her Instagram. "What a beautiful night celebrating @bridehardmovie in theatres tomorrow!!!!!!" she wrote. Camp acknowledged her "Bride Hard" co-star, the stunning Rebel Wilson, before thanking "my girlfriend @jadewhipkey for being my date and for making me glow." The event got people talking about Camp and Whipkey's 18-year age gap — and while it's not the biggest age disparity in Hollywood, the nearly two decades between them is noteworthy.

After Pink News highlighted their age difference in an Instagram Reel, users in the comment section threw in their two cents about the relationship. "I don't know these two but I think too often we overlook age gaps in queer relationships," someone wrote, adding, "I even think 30 and 22 is a poor match." Another user opined: "I'm in my mid 30s and I can't imagine having the necessary common ground to start a relationship with a 20 year old. What could they possibly have in common?"

Camp shut down the criticism, asserting that she feels more in tandem with Whipkey than in her past relationships. "Thought I'd jump on here since I follow @pinknews and just say I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them," she said. "We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything."