Anna Camp And Girlfriend Jade Whipkey Have An Even Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought
Anna Camp made her public debut with girlfriend Jade Whipkey on the red carpet at the "Bride Hard" premiere in June 2025, an event she raved about on her Instagram. "What a beautiful night celebrating @bridehardmovie in theatres tomorrow!!!!!!" she wrote. Camp acknowledged her "Bride Hard" co-star, the stunning Rebel Wilson, before thanking "my girlfriend @jadewhipkey for being my date and for making me glow." The event got people talking about Camp and Whipkey's 18-year age gap — and while it's not the biggest age disparity in Hollywood, the nearly two decades between them is noteworthy.
After Pink News highlighted their age difference in an Instagram Reel, users in the comment section threw in their two cents about the relationship. "I don't know these two but I think too often we overlook age gaps in queer relationships," someone wrote, adding, "I even think 30 and 22 is a poor match." Another user opined: "I'm in my mid 30s and I can't imagine having the necessary common ground to start a relationship with a 20 year old. What could they possibly have in common?"
Camp shut down the criticism, asserting that she feels more in tandem with Whipkey than in her past relationships. "Thought I'd jump on here since I follow @pinknews and just say I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them," she said. "We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything."
Who is Jade Whipkey?
Anna Camp has kept her relationship private, for the most part. She quietly came out in a February 2025 TikTok video, when she said, "I don't expect anything from a guy anymore because I like women." Whipkey, standing next to "The Help" actor, put her arm around Camp, indicating that they were in a relationship, which the creator of the video seemingly didn't know when he stopped to interview the couple. Paparazzi caught them passionately kissing in May 2025, and by June, Whipkey went Instagram official, posting a photo of herself and Camp, writing: "You are the easiest person to celebrate and the sweetest to love."
While the exact details of their initial meeting are unclear, the pair likely met through professional circles. According to her LinkedIn, Whipkey is a stylist from Burbank, California. She graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2023 and has worked for various production companies. Whipkey's styling has graced many big names in Hollywood, including Coco Jones, Terrell Grice, and Keke Palmer.
Before Whipkey, Camp was married twice. She tied the knot with actor Michael Mosley in 2010, but split with him in 2013. She then began dating her "Pitch Perfect" co-star Skylar Astin, whom Camp married in 2016. The pair divorced in 2019. Fortunately, based on what she has shared publicly, Camp sounds happily in love with Whipkey.