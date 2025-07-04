Lauren Sanchez's Former Classmate Paints An Unflattering Picture Of Her During High School Years

Details about Lauren Sanchez's childhood in New Mexico show that she was always popular, even as a teenager. Sanchez's old high school classmates, for instance, describe the bestselling author as somewhat of a celebrity within the ranks of her old Del Norte High School before her actual ascension to A-list status. They remembered Sanchez as being well-known, generous, and as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Sanchez had even left an impression on those who were only briefly acquainted with her. Kim Jew was a photographer who'd taken pictures of Sanchez for her senior year, and he found her presence unforgettable. "She just had, I guess, charisma and beauty. I first thought when I photographed her that this girl is going to be famous one day," Jew said in an interview with Daily Mail.

But although Sanchez didn't seem to have any old high school enemies, there was one former classmate who gave a bit of a backhanded compliment to the reporter. The classmate told the publication that he found Sanchez "kind of ditsy, but funny." This wasn't an intentional slight on Sanchez, since the classmate further asserted that he was fond of the helicopter pilot. But he could've still omitted the ditsy part from the conversation to come off a little less tacky.