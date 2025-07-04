Lauren Sanchez's Former Classmate Paints An Unflattering Picture Of Her During High School Years
Details about Lauren Sanchez's childhood in New Mexico show that she was always popular, even as a teenager. Sanchez's old high school classmates, for instance, describe the bestselling author as somewhat of a celebrity within the ranks of her old Del Norte High School before her actual ascension to A-list status. They remembered Sanchez as being well-known, generous, and as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Sanchez had even left an impression on those who were only briefly acquainted with her. Kim Jew was a photographer who'd taken pictures of Sanchez for her senior year, and he found her presence unforgettable. "She just had, I guess, charisma and beauty. I first thought when I photographed her that this girl is going to be famous one day," Jew said in an interview with Daily Mail.
But although Sanchez didn't seem to have any old high school enemies, there was one former classmate who gave a bit of a backhanded compliment to the reporter. The classmate told the publication that he found Sanchez "kind of ditsy, but funny." This wasn't an intentional slight on Sanchez, since the classmate further asserted that he was fond of the helicopter pilot. But he could've still omitted the ditsy part from the conversation to come off a little less tacky.
Why being called 'ditsy' might be a sore spot for Lauren Sanchez
It takes a lot of brains to accomplish what Lauren Sanchez has over the years. But despite her accolades proving how smart she may be, the actress didn't always think highly of herself in the intelligence department. One of the tragic details about Sanchez is that she wrestled with dyslexia for most of her formative years. However, Sanchez wasn't aware that she had dyslexia while growing up, which negatively affected her self-esteem. It wasn't until college that she met a professor who noticed her symptoms and helped diagnose her.
After getting the support she needed, Sanchez would go on to enjoy the lavish life she might not have thought possible because of her condition. But her history of dyslexia is still a bit of a sore spot, and one she gets emotional talking about. So, we imagine hearing a former classmate calling her past self ditsy may accidentally dig up some bad memories for the star. But if she did catch wind of the slight jab, it's unlikely Sanchez would have to respond. Her success would simply speak for itself.