The Lavish Life Of Jeff Bezos' Fiancée, Lauren Sánchez

Being engaged to one of the richest men on the planet certainly has its perks. One chief perk that Lauren Sánchez enjoys is living in gorgeous mansions all across the United States. Since moving from Seattle, Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' primary residence has been in Miami. In 2023, Bezos purchased two insanely expensive properties off the Florida coast for a reported $68 million, making people such as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady neighbors. The following year, he expanded his real estate footprint in the area by purchasing a third property for a reported $90 million. Details on the properties are scant due to the details of the sales and Bezos' plans to make substantial renovations. If Bezos and Sánchez don't want to live through renovations, though, they've got plenty of other properties. In addition to their Miami residence, the couple have places in Maui, Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and more.

While each home Sánchez and Bezos share is equipped with sparkling amenities, the former journalist enjoys just being with her partner. "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," Sánchez said in an interview with People. "It takes a little bit of time to decide. You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time," she said.