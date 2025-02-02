The Lavish Life Of Jeff Bezos' Fiancée, Lauren Sánchez
Some might say that Lauren Sánchez hit the jackpot. The former TV journalist is engaged to Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, whom she first met in 2016. And while there are plenty of strange things about Sánchez and Bezos' relationship, including the controversial way their romance kickstarted, no one can deny that they live an insanely glamorous life.
Sánchez is well aware of her unique position in life. "I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared," Sánchez said to Vogue of marrying a man with such an enormous net worth. And though she does plenty with her and Bezos' wealth to try to make the world a better place, she spends some on herself, too. Take a closer look at the lavish life of Lauren Sánchez.
Lauren Sánchez lives in beautiful homes
Being engaged to one of the richest men on the planet certainly has its perks. One chief perk that Lauren Sánchez enjoys is living in gorgeous mansions all across the United States. Since moving from Seattle, Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' primary residence has been in Miami. In 2023, Bezos purchased two insanely expensive properties off the Florida coast for a reported $68 million, making people such as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady neighbors. The following year, he expanded his real estate footprint in the area by purchasing a third property for a reported $90 million. Details on the properties are scant due to the details of the sales and Bezos' plans to make substantial renovations. If Bezos and Sánchez don't want to live through renovations, though, they've got plenty of other properties. In addition to their Miami residence, the couple have places in Maui, Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and more.
While each home Sánchez and Bezos share is equipped with sparkling amenities, the former journalist enjoys just being with her partner. "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," Sánchez said in an interview with People. "It takes a little bit of time to decide. You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time," she said.
She gets to fly on her fiancé's private jet
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have to get from one property to another somehow, and their preferred mode of transportation appears to be private jet. Bezos owns multiple aircrafts, including a Gulfstream G700 that he purchased for a reported $80 million. The standard models are available in two different configurations, both of which feature multiple living areas and can seat up to 19 passengers. In late 2024, Bezos was reportedly selling one of his aircrafts, a Gulfstream G650ER, for just under $40 million. Though certainly spacious, the G650ER doesn't have quite as much room as the G700.
While Sánchez certainly has access to her fiancé's aircrafts, she is fully capable of flying herself through the air. Sánchez is a licensed helicopter pilot. "The first time I flew solo, I was like, 'I can do this on my own. I've got this,' and that kind of changed my perspective on life, seeing the world from that point of view," Sánchez said in Elle of her love for flying. The former journalist even has her very own helicopter to fly at her leisure, a Bell 429 that can be purchased brand new for $6.4 million. Sánchez is most definitely taken with her helicopter. "There's my baby, and it's not Jeff!" Sánchez said of her aircraft in an interview with Vogue. "Isn't she gorgeous?"
And she gets to travel on his yacht
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have a multitude of vehicles to get them anywhere in the world, including a superyacht. And those who were floored by the price of Bezos' priciest private jet will be even more blown away by the yacht's price — the Amazon founder purchased it for $500 million. The boat, called Koru, is outfitted with just about every amenity imaginable. It's got multiple hot tubs and pools, a bar, a lounge, and dining areas. It's even got a figurehead modeled after Sánchez. Koru is so massive that it even requires a support vessel. That boat, called Abeona, had a $75 million price tag of its own and comes with a helipad for Sánchez to land on. And if that wasn't enough, it costs Bezos an incredible amount of money to keep the boats running. Reports say Bezos has to spend $25 million per year to pay staff and operate the boats.
While people familiar with Koru seem reticent to say whether it was worth the money, boat experts have said that it's quite the beautiful boat. Others are just glad for Bezos. "If this is genuinely Jeff's dream come true, then great," Anders Kurtén, the CEO of brokerage Fraser Yachts, said to Business Insider of Bezos' yacht. "I'm genuinely happy for him, and I'm happy for the people who got the opportunity to have employment to work on that," he said.
Lauren Sánchez attends exclusive events
Being engaged to one of the richest men on Earth affords Lauren Sánchez all the material possessions she could ever imagine, but it also grants her access to some of the most exclusive events in the world. For example, the former TV journalist has attended the Met Gala, a notoriously exclusive fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, the invitees of which are reportedly handpicked by Anna Wintour herself. Sánchez attended the event in 2024 in an Oscar de la Renta gown, putting her own spin on the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme. In 2025, Sánchez started her year by attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. However, she proved that no amount of money can put anyone beyond reproach — Sánchez caught plenty of criticism from people who found her outfit for the occasion to be inappropriate.
Bezos' wealth has also allowed Sánchez to meet famous and important people, such as Pope Francis. In 2024, the couple traveled to Vatican City to meet with the Catholic leader. "It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, [Pope Francis] at his home in the Vatican. His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts," Sánchez said on Instagram. According to her post, Sánchez and Bezos chatted about taking steps to address climate change.
She takes beautiful vacations
As noted, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have an arsenal of swanky vehicles, but where exactly do they go? While the couple themselves usually avoid sharing where they've been, Sánchez sometimes posts photos of herself that were clearly taken somewhere tropical and presumably aboard Bezos' superyacht. Their whereabouts aren't totally secret, though, as onlookers have spotted them. In the summer of 2024, the couple reportedly spent time on their yacht off the coasts of Greece, Italy, and Spain. Amid Sánchez's travels, though, she still finds time to visit her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. "Nothing better than coming home. Went down memory lane. Stopping by the old house with Dad. Ate amazing food," Sánchez said on Instagram in 2024 after visiting the state to promote the children's book she wrote.
It seems, however, that Sánchez has seen enough of planet Earth and is ready to travel beyond the confines of gravity. Following in Bezos' footsteps, Sánchez plans to travel to space, and she intends to take an all-female crew with her. The former TV journalist announced in 2022 that she will one day board a Blue Origin (Bezos' company) rocket. "I haven't really thought about it too much, but once we get closer to the actual date I might feel a little more nervous. But I know it's really safe and I think it's going to be an incredible adventure," Sánchez said to People of her impending travel plans.
Her engagement ring is stunning
Many aspects of Lauren Sánchez's life are extraordinary, including her engagement ring. The former journalist got engaged to Jeff Bezos in 2023, and the ring is dazzling. According to jeweler Briony Raymond, Sánchez's engagement ring is a cushion-cut diamond, likely around 25 or 30 carats. "[T]he diamond appears to be extremely white; based on a clarity commensurate with such a high color grade, I would estimate the cost for such an extraordinary ring to be anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million depending on the exact specifications of the diamond," Raymond told People.
What's not extraordinary was Sánchez's reaction when Bezos popped the question. "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," Sánchez told Vogue. As for taking Bezos' last name, "Uh, yes, 100%. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos," Sánchez said. Back to being unrelatable, though, Sánchez intends to wear a designer dress down the aisle when she and Bezos officially tie the knot (though that may take a while because Sánchez and Bezos' wedding is on the back burner due to a passion project), with Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino in contention for the honor. "There's so many incredible designers!" the former journalist said. "Once I get a minute, I'll slow down." At the time of her Vogue interview, Sánchez wasn't sure where she and Bezos would wed, but an international affair wasn't off the table.
Lauren Sánchez collects designer bags
Lauren Sánchez can collect just about anything she wants. It seems that expensive designer bags are among her wants. The former journalist has been seen carrying one coveted bag — a Birkin bag — for years, long before she was in a relationship with Jeff Bezos. Back in 2008, Sánchez stepped out for an event with a Birkin bag on her arm, and in recent years, her collection has only grown. For example, in 2021, Sánchez was spotted on an outing with Bezos, her ex Tony Gonzales, and Gonzales' wife, and the former journalist was carrying a Birkin that reportedly had a resale value of $34,000. In 2024, Sánchez was seen — again with Bezos — carrying a different Birkin, which came with a similar price tag.
Sánchez's collection doesn't sit well with everyone, though. In 2022, Bezos' fiancée was called on by PETA to donate her $100,000 crocodile-skin Birkin to the Museum of Atrocities Against Animals. "I hope you agree that your Birkin bag belongs in the Museum of Atrocities Against Animals, and your donation would help educate children and adults about the exotic-skins industry and show that you value kindness over cruelty. We would praise you to the heavens," a PETA representative said to Sánchez in an open letter. It does not appear that Sánchez met the organization's request.
She dresses in designer outfits, too
Lauren Sánchez loves fashion, and she's very sure of her personal style. "I love fashion, and I love the Latin culture. I dress very Latin. Think of Sofía Vergara. Think of Salma Hayek. I really just kind of remain committed to expressing my true, authentic self through fashion, and some people really love it, and some people really hate it, and that's okay," Sánchez said in Elle. Sánchez's style is also very expensive. She often wears designer duds, like in 2025 when she attended a dinner ahead of the presidential inauguration in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. The piece seemed bespoke, so no word on the price, but similar gowns the designer sells range in price from around $2,000 to around $7,000. Sánchez wore another Dolce & Gabbana gown for an inaugural ball the following evening, and she's also worn pieces by Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, Monse, and other designer brands.
While Sánchez's life is certainly glitzy, those closest to her have shared that the former journalist is just as comfortable at home in leisure wear as she is in a custom piece by a coveted designer. "You see her, this beautiful force all done up in ball gowns, but the truth is most of the time we are on the couch in sweats and yoga pants, playing Sloppy Dice or Heads Up on our phone," Sánchez's sister Elena Sánchez Blair told Vogue.
Lauren Sánchez and her fiancé have lavish birthday parties
The luxurious life that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos live might make celebrating certain occasions a bit difficult, but the two seem to make events like birthday parties special. For example, Sánchez celebrated her 55th birthday in style by going out in Miami with some of her friends, including pop superstar Katy Perry. The group reportedly dined at Sparrow Italia, a restaurant so swanky it doesn't post prices on its website (though menu items such as wagyu beef, caviar, and lobster indicate that it's not particularly affordable), and they finished the night by attending an Usher concert. "What a truly magical evening. I have never felt more grateful or more loved. Thank you to everyone who reached out and wished me a happy birthday — you lit up my day in ways I can't describe," Sánchez said on Instagram of her birthday celebration.
Sánchez can throw good parties, too. In 2024, she made her fiancé's 60th birthday special by hosting a party at his Beverly Hills home. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, and Kim Kardashian were reportedly among the guests. Sánchez and Bezos are no strangers to having celebrities attend their celebrations. Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Queen Rania of Jordan were reportedly among the guests at their first engagement party, while Barbra Streisand, Salma Hayek, Miranda Kerr, and Robert Pattinson were reportedly among the guests at their second.
She has an expensive car collection
Given the private jet and superyacht that Lauren Sánchez has access to, it's no surprise that she also drives expensive vehicles. While the former journalist doesn't talk much about her car collection, she's been spotted driving a number of pricey sets of wheels. For example, Sánchez has been seen driving a Porsche. The vehicle is reportedly a Porsche Panamera, new models of which range in price from $102,800 to $226,500 (though the exact price of Sánchez's car would depend on a variety of factors). Sánchez also reportedly has a Cadillac Escalade, a Ford F-150 Raptor, and a BMW 7 Series in her garage.
Sánchez also likely has access to the cars her fiancé owns. The billionaire reportedly owns a Range Rover, a Ferrari, a Bugatti, and more. However, Jeff Bezos is also famous for driving a notably affordable car — a Honda Accord. In 1996, Bezos took a journalist (not Sánchez) on a drive with him through Seattle. At the time, the reporter estimated Bezos to be worth as much as $10 billion, leading him to wonder why such a wealthy man would drive such an unassuming vehicle. "This is a perfectly good car," Bezos said in the interview.