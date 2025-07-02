Halle Berry Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine In Bathing Suit Vid

Halle Berry has been one of Hollywood's greatest treasures for decades, yet it seems she hasn't aged a bit. She shares evidence of her defiance of time on social media, with a spirited summer video to prove it. Celebrating Juneteenth 2025, the "Catwoman" star posted a video on Instagram of herself and one of her kids bouncing playfully on a trampoline. How Berry doesn't look exhausted after a few jumps is impressive, but when you take a closer look at her appearance, it just makes sense.

Rocking a black one-piece bathing suit with white trim, Berry's physique is otherworldly toned. She told Women's Health in March 2025 that she had decidedly dropped cardio to focus on maintaining muscle. She admitted that in the past, "I only [lifted] my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running." But Berry finds heavy weightlifting is " ... necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I've ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least." The photo she shared at the end of the Instagram video also highlights her radiant skin, but luckily, Berry has shared an exfoliation hack that's her secret to skincare.

Style-wise, the Oscar-winning actor also keeps it youthful. Berry is rocking a brunette bob in the vid — the latest era in the Halle Berry hair evolution, which is also staying on top of the trends. Plus, it seems like she is going makeup-free, given her beau, Van Hunt, is off-screen spraying her with a hose as she jumps around on the trampoline — a natural face is the perfect way to ring in the summer.