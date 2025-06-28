Whatever Happened To The Decluttering Pro Marie Kondo?
Marie Kondo has been world-famous for more than a decade at this point, ever since her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing" was published in the United States in 2014. The book was such an instant bestseller, such a cultural revolution, that it truly changed lives ... not least of which was Kondo's own. In 2015, she was named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list, and in the years since, her profile has grown even larger.
In 2019, Netflix aired "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," a reality show that brought her "KonMari Method" to even more people. The series followed Kondo as she met people dealing with a certain amount of messiness in their lives — both physical and emotional. By walking them through her trademark tips, Kondo helped these people transform their lives, decluttering both their spaces and their souls. It was an inspiring, easy watch, and viewers were inspired to go through their own possessions to figure out which ones still sparked joy. The series was so popular, in fact, that secondhand stores reportedly saw skyrocketing donations in the wake of the show's release.
In the years since "Tidying Up" took the streaming world by storm, Kondo has continued to build her decluttering empire. She's been through some personal changes, expanded her business in new directions, and even found the time to author several more bestsellers. Read on to find all the ways Kondo has continued to spark joy.
Marie Kondo released a children's book
In 2019, a few months after the release of "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" on Netflix, Kondo announced on Instagram that she'd written a book for children. "Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship" applied her KonMari Method to a simple story for kids, teaching them about the importance of connection. "It's a timeless story about friendship, and I hope that the characters of Kiki and Jax will inspire children and families to tidy and embrace joy!" she wrote.
Speaking with PBS News Hour, Kondo explained that the book aimed to teach children that cleaning up doesn't have to be a chore. The characters in her book learn that they can be better friends to one another and have more time to hang out if their lives are otherwise orderly. "It teaches children that tidying can be so much fun," she explained. "You tend to think of tidying up as something you must do, something burdensome. But you can learn to cherish your belongings even more, and I hope that even small children could learn such things."
She even offered tips to parents struggling to get their kids to downsize. "[I]t's very important to verbally explain that the space in your house is limited, and this is the storage place where you can put your toys right now," she said.
Marie Kondo wrote a book about tidying up your career, too
In April 2020, Marie Kondo's next book was released. "Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life" is a self-help book aimed at helping people clean up their careers, applying her KonMari Method to making sure your job was sparking as much joy as possible. When she announced the book a few months before release, Kondo spoke with Forbes, revealing, "In this book, you will learn practical tips for maintaining a tidy workspace, but also life-changing advice on finding a career that sparks joy for you."
Of course, by the time April 2020 rolled around, the idea of a "workspace" looked quite different for a whole lot of people. Still, Kondo had tips for working from home, telling the Telegraph that the book's suggestions were relevant anyway. "There is so much anxiety in the world right now, and I do feel like there's a need for self-reflection, to ponder that question of how do you want to live your life," she said. The guru added, "[Tidying up] allows you to control the environment you are able to control, so it does offer a solution in that sense."
Even before the onset of the pandemic, Kondo recommended wiping down your entire workspace, including everything from the keyboard to the legs of the chairs you'd be sitting on. Noting that this should take less than a minute, she explained, "[I]t made my desk area look so neat and tidy, it seemed like a world apart. The atmosphere lightened, and it was easier to get down to work."
Alison Roman wrote some unkind things about Marie Kondo
In 2020, Marie Kondo found herself embroiled in a controversy. Lest you worry that the peaceful icon did something bad, we should clarify: She was the victim of a controversy, not its perpetrator. That May — preceding by a few weeks the national reckoning around racism that would explode that summer in the wake of the death of George Floyd — chef Alison Roman sparked a scandal when she spoke with The New Consumer about a group of women who had recently launched product lines. Referring to Kondo and Chrissy Teigen, Roman said, "Damn, b****, you f****** just sold out immediately!" Readers noted that she seemed to adopt an Asian accent as she mimicked Kondo, remarking, "For the low, low price of $19.99, please to buy my cutting board!"
After social media erupted in anger, Roman took to X to apologize to Kondo and Teigen. "The fact that it didn't occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege," she wrote.
Teigen went back and forth with Roman online, pointing out that she was an executive producer of the very television show Roman's interview was meant to promote. Kondo, on the other hand, refused to weigh in, which is perhaps the classiest response of all. A representative told CNN merely that she had no comment. After all, this situation very much did not spark joy, and by staying out of it, Kondo stayed above it.
Marie Kondo released a follow-up Netflix series, Sparking Joy
In 2021, as the height of the COVID-19 pandemic wound down, Marie Kondo was finally able to follow up on the success of her Netflix show, "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo." That year, she launched "Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo," a three-episode sequel series that wasn't only focused on home decluttering. Her methods resonated differently in the wake of the pandemic, as she told House Beautiful. "I think a lot of people have realized how important it is that our home is a place that brings us comfort and joy," she said.
While there were still moments focused on tidying up a physical space, "Sparking Joy" focused largely on improving relationships and clearing space in your life for others. "You are clarifying your values in life and you're able to better answer the question of how you want to work, how you want to connect to the people in your life," she explained.
Kondo was also happy to help clean up mess at places other than homes. "It's very exciting because I'd venture outside the home and encounter places I've never tidied before — business, shops, and even a church," she said. Kondo added one of her most salient takeaways yet, explaining, "[O]ne person changing their lives can be transmitted to a broader community."
After her third child, Marie Kondo is messier now
Marie Kondo has been married to a man named Takumi Kawahara for more than a decade. She sometimes shouts her husband out on Instagram, including in 2024, when she shared a photo of the twosome on their 10th wedding anniversary. Writing that they were merely office workers when they first married, she noted that they now run international businesses together. She also added, "Our family has now grown to have three children that bring us so much joy, and I feel deeply grateful for the many happy memories we have together and hardships we have overcome!"
In other words, Kondo is a mother who knows a thing or two about a house that needs tidying up. In fact, after she had her third child, Kondo confessed what her home is really like, admitting that she'd stopped being quite so precious about making sure her house was immaculate. "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," she told journalists (via the Washington Post). "I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home."
While some fans were shocked that Kondo's priorities had shifted, she told The Guardian that many fans were on her side. She explained, "The overwhelming reaction was relatability rather than shock, surprise, or betrayal."
Marie Kondo's net worth surpassed $8 million
Sure, some people hate the Marie Kondo method, but by 2023, she had diversified her business ventures enough that Forbes announced she'd surpassed a net worth of $8 million. She'd made a pretty penny thanks to her Netflix show, her multiple bestselling books, and of course, her decluttering consulting firm, KonMari Inc.
Kondo spoke with Forbes about the way she managed her brand, explaining that it had taken a long time to build herself into the business owner she is today. "I began my tidying consultant business as a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo," she said. "Before I leaned fully into professional tidying, I was working before and after my day job for my own colleagues who had hired me to tidy their desks and homes."
Her business initially spread through word of mouth. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" expanded things further, and then Netflix took things further still. Finally, Kondo said, she developed a certification course that allowed other people to train to be ambassadors of her methods. "It has been a true joy to be able to share the KonMari Method farther and wider than I ever would have imagined," she said.
She now holds retreats for professional organizers
In the years that she's been in the public spotlight, Marie Kondo has developed several ways to spread her KonMari Method around the world. In addition to her books, her Netflix shows, and her certification program that trains others to become ambassadors for her company, Kondo announced in 2024 that she would also be leading retreats for professional organizers.
The first retreat was held in August 2024, and she called it "Japan Through Marie's Eyes." They traveled around the country to cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Nara, and according to a press release shared by PRNewswire, Kondo even brought her attendees to the Ise Shrine. She'd developed some of her philosophy while working as a shrine maiden — here's what Kondo was really like before the fame — so the retreat aimed to get people up close and personal with the spiritual practices that informed her world-shaking decluttering techniques. "[I]t's a heartfelt initiative to introduce our Consultants to the unique beauty of my homeland and root them in the tradition and philosophy that shape the KonMari Method," she said. "We seek to bring a deeper understanding of why the Method works and how it profoundly changes homes and lives."
The first round of attendees seem to have enjoyed the experience. Julie Hecksher, an organizer from Massachusets, had a positive review. "We really learned a lot about Japanese philosophy while in Japan with so many people who are experts," she said. "We had behind-the-scenes access that we would never have had as regular tourists."
In 2024, she announced the KonMari Club
2024 was a big year for Marie Kondo's ever-expanding business empire. In addition to the first incarnation of her "Japan Through Marie's Eyes" retreat, Kondo also announced that she'd be introducing a new program called The KonMari Club. It launched in January 2025, and participants embarked on a yearlong guided self-improvement course. "The KonMari Club is a space where you can continue your journey — not just with tidying but with cultivating your ideal life," Kondo said in a press release posted on her website. "In our community, you'll receive the guidance and support you need to help you spark joy in all areas of your life."
Participants receive guided coaching sessions aimed at walking them through decluttering every aspect of their lives. There are also monthly workshops led by experts, group sessions where participants can share with each other, and even a member portal where they can communicate in an ongoing manner. Patty Morrissey, the club's program director, explained, "The KonMari Club is an all-inclusive, self-care sanctuary where you're surrounded by a supportive community on the same path of truth, authenticity, and joy."
Though the 2025 incarnation of the program is technically its first full-fledged public offering, Kondo ran a pilot program to make sure it worked. One participant said it was well worth the time, telling potential new customers, "This experience has touched every aspect of my life, without a doubt."
She dedicates her social media to easily digestible tips
There are many ways to encounter Marie Kondo's methods, from her books to her shows to the numerous programs that require you to pay a fee to access her training. She also offers tips for more budget-conscious fans, however, frequently providing guidance and suggestions on her Instagram account.
In addition to sharing updates about her personal life, reflections on her marriage, and her experience raising three kids, Kondo sometimes offers travel tips that work with her KonMari Method. In June 2025, for example, she shared an Instagram video titled "How to Pack a Carry-On the KonMari Way." The video suggests folding your clothes and packing vertically, so you can see everything at a glance. "I also recommend putting folded clothes into packing cubes. You can even put your packing cubes into hotel drawers if it sparks joy!" she wrote in the caption.
Sometimes, Kondo posts cleaning hacks that she swears by in easily digestible infographic formats. In April 2025, for example, she posted an Instagram slideshow titled "Marie Kondo's Kitchen Tidy Tips." She suggested things like storing items out of sight and wiping down the counters each day, writing in the caption, "Imagine how you want to feel in your kitchen and what type of environment supports it. Then you can make changes to achieve your joy-sparking ideal space!" Kondo's social media has also become a community space for fans, many of whom share their own tips in the comment sections.
Marie Kondo focuses on travel through a Klook partnership
Marie Kondo is best known for helping people manage their homes and offices; in other words, she focuses on the spaces where we spend most of our time. That's not all she does, however. Kondo is well aware that her methods apply to traveling smartly, too, and to that end, she joined up with Klook in 2025. The company helps people develop vacations by bundling experiences, travel, accommodations, and more into one easy-to-manage service, which seemed like a perfect match for Kondo's focus on tidiness.
In press for the collaboration, titled "The Best You," Kondo reflected on how this partnership fit into the current stage of her life. "I'm coming back to where it all started, to discover what can spark joy in this new phase of my life through travel and embracing life's beautiful surprises," she said (via Inquirer). The company wants its customers to focus on why they travel, not just where they're going, which Kondo said fit perfectly with her own philosophy. "I found peace in accepting my imperfection. That gives me new energy to try new things," she said. "I hope others feel encouraged to do the same."