Whatever Happened To The Decluttering Pro Marie Kondo?

Marie Kondo has been world-famous for more than a decade at this point, ever since her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing" was published in the United States in 2014. The book was such an instant bestseller, such a cultural revolution, that it truly changed lives ... not least of which was Kondo's own. In 2015, she was named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list, and in the years since, her profile has grown even larger.

In 2019, Netflix aired "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," a reality show that brought her "KonMari Method" to even more people. The series followed Kondo as she met people dealing with a certain amount of messiness in their lives — both physical and emotional. By walking them through her trademark tips, Kondo helped these people transform their lives, decluttering both their spaces and their souls. It was an inspiring, easy watch, and viewers were inspired to go through their own possessions to figure out which ones still sparked joy. The series was so popular, in fact, that secondhand stores reportedly saw skyrocketing donations in the wake of the show's release.

In the years since "Tidying Up" took the streaming world by storm, Kondo has continued to build her decluttering empire. She's been through some personal changes, expanded her business in new directions, and even found the time to author several more bestsellers. Read on to find all the ways Kondo has continued to spark joy.