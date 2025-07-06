Jenna Bush Hager Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

When George W. Bush sat his twin daughters down to break the news of his presidential campaign, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush reportedly didn't react with enthusiasm; according to Hager, it was quite the opposite. In 2000, before her father's first term as president, Hager pleaded with her father, saying, "Oh, I just wish you wouldn't run. It's going to change our life," per Newsweek. She eventually came around to the idea and even lived among the luxuries of the White House.

Hager has shared a few wild anecdotes about living in the presidential palace, like the time it complicated her relationship when her husband, Henry, who did "the walk of shame" out of the White House, which she admitted on "Jenna & Friends" in 2025. She once even shocked her "Today" show colleagues when — as she recalled to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" — the Secret Service referred to her as her codename, "Twinkle," during a visit with the news crew.

But her family's period in D.C. didn't just bring her memorable times; Hager was provided with quite a comfortable upbringing. The Bush family's political dynasty helped them accrue an astounding $400 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As one of America's historically affluent families, the Bushes have taken up roots in nice places, including their Walker's Point Estate — where Hager would summer as a kid — in coastal Kennebunkport, Maine, which American Aristocracy reports has a value of $13.5 million.