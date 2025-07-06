Jenna Bush Hager Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Jenna Bush Hager has a dichotomous identity in the spotlight. Nowadays, she helms NBC's "Today with Jenna & Friends," greeting millions of viewers every morning. However, her lucrative journalism career is not something for which the public first knew her. Hager is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H. W. Bush. In her 20s, Hager worked on her father's campaign for president, even speaking at the 2004 Republican National Convention, among other public appearances.
The Texas native's comfortability on camera made her a shoo-in for her role as a contributing correspondent for the "Today" show in 2009, but Hager's wordsmithery also got her a job as Southern Living's editor-at-large in 2012. All this to say, it's no surprise that she leads a luxurious life. It has been reported that the former first daughter has a whopping $14 million net worth, according to Finance Monthly — and that's not accounting for her family's fortune. From opulent vacations to her costly wedding ring, Hager hasn't been living humbly.
Jenna Bush Hager's time in the White House
When George W. Bush sat his twin daughters down to break the news of his presidential campaign, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush reportedly didn't react with enthusiasm; according to Hager, it was quite the opposite. In 2000, before her father's first term as president, Hager pleaded with her father, saying, "Oh, I just wish you wouldn't run. It's going to change our life," per Newsweek. She eventually came around to the idea and even lived among the luxuries of the White House.
Hager has shared a few wild anecdotes about living in the presidential palace, like the time it complicated her relationship when her husband, Henry, who did "the walk of shame" out of the White House, which she admitted on "Jenna & Friends" in 2025. She once even shocked her "Today" show colleagues when — as she recalled to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" — the Secret Service referred to her as her codename, "Twinkle," during a visit with the news crew.
But her family's period in D.C. didn't just bring her memorable times; Hager was provided with quite a comfortable upbringing. The Bush family's political dynasty helped them accrue an astounding $400 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As one of America's historically affluent families, the Bushes have taken up roots in nice places, including their Walker's Point Estate — where Hager would summer as a kid — in coastal Kennebunkport, Maine, which American Aristocracy reports has a value of $13.5 million.
Henry Hager proposed to Jenna Bush Hager with an eye-watering rock
Maine is seemingly near and dear to Jenna Bush Hager for a couple of reasons. Not only did she spend summers with her family in the Pine Tree State, but her husband also proposed to her during a hike up Acadia National Park's Cadillac Mountain, per CBS News. While the morning's sunrise must have been a gorgeous backdrop on that day in 2007, nothing could compare to the sight of the sapphire engagement ring with which Henry proposed. According to The Natural Sapphire Company, the jewelry is an art deco style ring with two large sapphire gems, accompanied by a diamond, and set on a platinum band (via Hello!). It is especially valuable because the diamond was Henry's great-grandmother's stone. Though the price of her ring has never been revealed, based on its one-of-a-kind elements, we can surmise that it is a costly piece of jewelry.
To Hager, it is "priceless" — at least, that's what she said on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" when she recalled the time she lost the ring. In 2024, Hager told her former "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb that she misplaced the invaluable ring and the rest of her jewelry in a bag that she left at the airport (via Brides). "I couldn't even tell Henry because if I lost our engagement ring, it's priceless," she said. Luckily, the news anchor eventually retrieved all her jewelry. But in 2025, she revealed on "Today with Jenna & Friends" that she lost the precious family diamond at Savannah Guthrie's birthday party and never saw it again, per E! News. On breaking the news to her husband, Hager said, "He's a tolerant person, but I never found [the stone] again."
Jenna Bush Hager's Texas wedding extravaganza
Jenna Bush Hager's wedding was just as extravagant as the ring that commenced the 2008 nuptial planning. The lavish 200-guest ceremony was held at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas. The fanfare took over the entire weekend, with a parade rounding out the rehearsal dinner, per The New York Times. Though the ceremony was kept private for family and close friends, Crawford ensured that their small town would commemorate the event as if it were a British royal jubilee. According to the Times, local shops hung banners in the couple's honor, and even sold souvenirs dedicated to their matrimony.
As humble as a backyard wedding can be, Hager still brought couture down the aisle in a stunning, sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress was embellished with a paisley pattern and boasted a flattering V-neck on both sides of the piece. The dress's price tag remains unclear, but wedding gowns from Oscar de la Renta can cost upwards of $14,000, according to Bridal Musings. After de la Renta's death in 2014, the George W. Bush Presidential Center paid tribute to the designer with an exhibit that featured many of his finest pieces, including Hager's wedding dress. Hager spoke about choosing the gown, saying to Today: "When I walked into his studio, Oscar proudly showed me the wedding dress he thought I should wear. It was perfect."
NBC pays Jenna Bush Hager well
Jenna Bush Hager's lucrative journalism career at NBC just got a little more exciting, as she stepped into the role of sole host for "Today with Jenna & Friends." Her position came after her former co-host, Hoda Kotb, stepped down as an anchor in January 2025. Hager reportedly made an annual $4 million at that time, but a source told Closer Weekly that she was looking for a pay increase, as she'd become a bigger part of the "Today" show. "It's not like she needs the money," revealed the insider. "It's a matter of principle. Savannah [Guthrie] gets double what she makes, and it's not fair if Jenna's doing the same amount of work, which she is. Jenna's right up there with Savannah and Al [Roker]." Guthrie reportedly makes around $7 million a year, while Roker's salary is estimated at around $10 million. Kotb was in between the two, reportedly making an annual $8 million.
"Producers are desperate to keep the status quo," said the source. "They don't need another shake-up, so they'll have to cough up to avoid pissing off Jenna." It's unclear whether Hager received a raise. But, like the source said, it's more about principle than the actual money, as her luxe spending on houses and vacations says a lot about her comfortable financial situation, to say the least.
Jenna Bush Hager's multimillion-dollar real estate
The White House may have been the most lavish place Jenna Bush Hager has ever lived, but the other homes in which she has dwelt are almost as extravagant. After setting up camp in New York City at the inception of her NBC career, Hager sold her 2,500 square-foot Manhattan apartment in 2022 for $5.375 million. In a 2024 episode of "Today," she broke down in tears talking about the move. "It was very hard, I didn't expect it to be so hard," she said (via Closer Weekly). "I was just weeping because I thought the same thing, we brought our babies home to this place."
The family's city exit was to make room for an even more luxurious property. Hager moved to a home in Connecticut, which — from what she has shared on her Instagram — boasts large bay windows, a chandelier, a cozy fireplace, and a grand piano, among other design features. The TV personality also owns a home on the North Shore of Long Island, which makes for the perfect summer getaway. Photos of the property from her interview with Veranda Magazine highlight the incredible characteristics of the home, including a large backyard, patio, and pool.
Jenna Bush Hager goes all out for a family vacation
Whenever Jenna Bush Hager takes time off from work, it seems like she hops on the first flight to somewhere much more relaxing than the NBC studios. In 2024, she and her husband took the kids to Nevis, an island in the Caribbean, for their spring break. She spoke with Hoda Kotb about staying at a Four Seasons Resort on "Today," saying (via Page Six): "It was amazing, because it has all of the things that we love."
Hager has also vacationed with her family in France, revealing on the "Today" show that she was "impressed" by how much her kids absorbed the cultural excursions. "Their favorite day was when they went and visited the American Cemetery in Normandy," she said. But of course, her kids have gotten to experience fun adventure parks, like the "magic" of a 2019 trip to Disney World, which Hager posted on Instagram, writing, "We ended 2019 with a bang at the happiest place on earth."