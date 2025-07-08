The Secret Hadid Sister You Didn't Know Existed: Meet Aydan

Gigi and Bella Hadid have debuted a new half-sister. In May 2025, the Hadid sisters, who live a glamorous life, shared a statement with the Daily Mail to reveal that their father, Mohammed Hadid, had a short-lived relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull, which resulted in the birth of their half-sister, Aydan Nix, in September 2001. Through most of her life, Nix knew a different man to be her father, and only learned the truth of her family after she did a DNA test following his passing around 2020.

In the statement, Gigi and Bella shared that they first met Nix in 2023 and welcomed her into the family afterwards, detailing, "She's spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we've cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family." However, in an exclusive chat with The List, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, proclaimed that the unexpected addition to the Hadid family could have been a curveball for Gigi, Bella, and their brother, Anwar Hadid, whom you may know from Dua Lipa's dating history.

The expert believed that the siblings could have gone on an emotional rollercoaster and possibly dealt with "confusion, resistance, even grief for how things used to be." Dr. Hafeez further asserted, "The adjustment isn't just about practical changes, it's emotional. Everyone has to re-negotiate their roles, which takes time." The neuropsychologist believed that the trio and their step-sister could have better navigated the change by fostering honest communication and accepting that their discomfort was valid. And it certainly seems like the family did both of those things.