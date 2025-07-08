The Secret Hadid Sister You Didn't Know Existed: Meet Aydan
Gigi and Bella Hadid have debuted a new half-sister. In May 2025, the Hadid sisters, who live a glamorous life, shared a statement with the Daily Mail to reveal that their father, Mohammed Hadid, had a short-lived relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull, which resulted in the birth of their half-sister, Aydan Nix, in September 2001. Through most of her life, Nix knew a different man to be her father, and only learned the truth of her family after she did a DNA test following his passing around 2020.
In the statement, Gigi and Bella shared that they first met Nix in 2023 and welcomed her into the family afterwards, detailing, "She's spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we've cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family." However, in an exclusive chat with The List, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, proclaimed that the unexpected addition to the Hadid family could have been a curveball for Gigi, Bella, and their brother, Anwar Hadid, whom you may know from Dua Lipa's dating history.
The expert believed that the siblings could have gone on an emotional rollercoaster and possibly dealt with "confusion, resistance, even grief for how things used to be." Dr. Hafeez further asserted, "The adjustment isn't just about practical changes, it's emotional. Everyone has to re-negotiate their roles, which takes time." The neuropsychologist believed that the trio and their step-sister could have better navigated the change by fostering honest communication and accepting that their discomfort was valid. And it certainly seems like the family did both of those things.
Aydan Nix seems to be passionate about modeling
In 2025, an Us Weekly insider shared that Aydan Nix's connection to the Hadid family was a "complete shock" to them. Although Bella, Gigi, and Anwar Hadid were naturally curious to make sense of the complicated situation, they were still non-judgmental throughout the process. The source also offered insight into the Hadid family's decision to keep Nix's existence under wraps, saying, "The family wanted to keep things private until Aydan was ready. Gigi and Bella have given her space but are always warm and there for her if she wants to get in touch or see them."
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Bella, Gigi, and Anwar were right to give their step-sister space instead of immediately trying to foster a tight-knit bond. The expert noted, "A simple message to acknowledge what happened and express a willingness to connect can go a long way." The neuropsychologist believed that the three siblings could improve their relationship by slowly opening up about their lives during occasional hangouts.
Once again, Bella and Gigi seem to have taken that step already, as the Us Weekly source shared, "Aydan has a lot in common with Bella and Gigi, and they have bonded over NYC and the fashion industry. She looks up to the girls a lot." Her admiration for the model sisters seems only natural, given that she has done some modeling and photography work through the years. Still, Nix seems to be living a relatively normal life after graduating from the Parsons School of Design with a Bachelor's in Integrated Design in 2025.