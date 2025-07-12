Everything Aubrey Plaza Has Said About Her Health Scare

When Aubrey Plaza went on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2024, she talked about this unexpected event. She knew something was wrong immediately: "in mid sentence, it just happened. And that's when I was paralyzed, but really only for like a minute ... like I lost my motor skills really briefly. But then the freakiest thing was that I forgot how to talk."

When Plaza started showing symptoms of a stroke, her friends thought that she was joking at first, but they ended up calling an ambulance as they realized she was in the midst of a medical emergency. If you're looking to help identify if a stroke is happening, there are certain symptoms and signals you should be aware of. Dr. Jason Singh suggested using the mnemonic FAST-ED: "Face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties [like Plaza had], time (when did it start / how long it lasted), eyes (visual changes), dizziness." These would apply to anyone of any age. For someone younger, like Plaza, there might be other symptoms as well. He said to be aware of "isolated severe headache, vertigo, or cognitive changes without obvious motor deficits."

Plaza's stroke was impacting the part of the brain that processes language, so along with being unable to talk, she couldn't write anything; this is a condition called expressive aphasia. She explained she was scared that she might never get her voice back, or that it would recur.