Tragic Details About Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza began dating filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2011 and the lovebirds married a decade later. Over the years, they worked together on several different projects, including the 2014 movie "Life After Beth," which starred Plaza and was written and directed by Baena. The same went for the films "Joshy," "The Little Hours," and "Spin Me Round."

Unfortunately, Baena was found dead at home in Los Angeles in January 2025, and it was later confirmed he died by suicide. Though the couple was known for being intensely private, there were special moments in which both praised the other. In May 2021, Plaza gushed about Baena on Instagram about the movie he co-wrote with Alison Brie, saying she was "so proud of [her] darling husband" and was looking forward to working in Italy together on the rom-com "Spin Me Round."

In an interview with Reel Talker from 2022, Baena talked about how great it was to get to work with his wife. "The opportunities to create together, to do something creative where we're both fulfilled, it's like, how rare is that? She's down and she's so talented, so I'm really lucky" he said.

