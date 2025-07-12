Trump Could Take Anniversary Of His Assassination Attempt Tougher Than He Lets On

We all remember the Donald Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Surely no one remembers this day quite like Trump, himself, though. Much has transpired in the year since the apparent assassination attempt on the now-president, who was in the middle of running his third presidential campaign at the time. Trump seldom seems to mention the occurrence or reference it, save for the tradition-breaking snub of Barack Obama when the former president's portrait was moved to make way for a painting of Trump during the shooting. This doesn't mean, however, that Trump hasn't struggled in the year that followed.

Trump doesn't usually keep too many of his thoughts locked away, but how he dealt with the aftermath of his campaign rally shooting seems different. There are plenty of theories as to why this is, and one of them is that he's still dealing with the effects of this traumatic event — and the one year anniversary is likely to bring about its own struggles. In an exclusive interview, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind Dr. Sanam Hafeez told The List why July 13, 2025 may be a particularly difficult day for Trump. "Anniversaries of traumatic events often stir up emotional responses that can feel confusing or overwhelming," Dr. Hafeez explained. "Even if someone isn't consciously thinking about the date, the body and mind may still recognize it... This is especially true if the trauma was sudden, painful, or left the person feeling powerless."