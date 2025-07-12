Trump Could Take Anniversary Of His Assassination Attempt Tougher Than He Lets On
We all remember the Donald Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Surely no one remembers this day quite like Trump, himself, though. Much has transpired in the year since the apparent assassination attempt on the now-president, who was in the middle of running his third presidential campaign at the time. Trump seldom seems to mention the occurrence or reference it, save for the tradition-breaking snub of Barack Obama when the former president's portrait was moved to make way for a painting of Trump during the shooting. This doesn't mean, however, that Trump hasn't struggled in the year that followed.
Trump doesn't usually keep too many of his thoughts locked away, but how he dealt with the aftermath of his campaign rally shooting seems different. There are plenty of theories as to why this is, and one of them is that he's still dealing with the effects of this traumatic event — and the one year anniversary is likely to bring about its own struggles. In an exclusive interview, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind Dr. Sanam Hafeez told The List why July 13, 2025 may be a particularly difficult day for Trump. "Anniversaries of traumatic events often stir up emotional responses that can feel confusing or overwhelming," Dr. Hafeez explained. "Even if someone isn't consciously thinking about the date, the body and mind may still recognize it... This is especially true if the trauma was sudden, painful, or left the person feeling powerless."
The 'anniversary reaction' could impact Donald Trump's day
If Donald Trump finds himself affected by the anniversary of his rally shooting, it can manifest in different ways, according to Dr. Sanam Hafeez. "For some, these anniversaries bring up vivid memories or flashbacks, while others may experience a vague sense of dread or sadness they can't quite explain," she told The List. This is known as the "anniversary reaction," which can occur even weeks before the true anniversary. "Mood changes, anxiety, irritability, or trouble sleeping" are also common. Consequently, Trump may have already felt effects of the anniversary reaction without realizing it. To help curb this, Dr. Hafeez recommends, "[G]et enough sleep, take some time away from overstimulation, and do your best to cut out nonessential stressors. And, don't forget to move your body in some way."
While many people experience the anniversary reaction, Trump's case is different than most since this shooting was a public event. According to Dr. Hafeez, "Surviving a traumatic event that's also historically significant adds a complex layer to the healing process," while adding that there can be "a sense that healing is harder when the world keeps replaying or analyzing the event long after the individual has mentally or emotionally moved on, or wants to." Hanging a painting of the traumatic event in question in a very public setting doesn't give the sense that Trump wants everyone to forget about the apparent assassination attempt but his frequent silence on the matter may suggest otherwise.