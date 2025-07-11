Who Is Ken Paxton's Wife, Angela? Trump's Political Circle Erupts With Serious Divorce Drama

Current Attorney General of Texas and longtime ally to President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton has had luck in dodging repercussions for most of the controversies surrounding him. After riding the high of Paxton celebrating the removal of Roe v. Wade, he went on to help Trump deny the 2020 election results, and even faced a brutal impeachment trial. Now that Paxton is jockeying for a contentious Senate seat, his wife of nearly four decades, Angela Paxton, has filed for divorce. The two announced their separation on dueling posts on X, formerly Twitter, and have stirred up the MAGA masses to begin pointing fingers — especially at Angela.

Angela, who herself is a Texas Senator, said in her announcement, "Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds." Her post is heavy with religious overtones and includes, "in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God ... to remain in the marriage." This is lightyears away from Ken's post, which defensively states that due to an abundance of "political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives." It's safe to say that netizens are not handling this announcement well, and many are keen to find fault in Angela. However, there's ample evidence to support that Ken's misdeeds might be the cause of their split.