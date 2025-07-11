Who Is Ken Paxton's Wife, Angela? Trump's Political Circle Erupts With Serious Divorce Drama
Current Attorney General of Texas and longtime ally to President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton has had luck in dodging repercussions for most of the controversies surrounding him. After riding the high of Paxton celebrating the removal of Roe v. Wade, he went on to help Trump deny the 2020 election results, and even faced a brutal impeachment trial. Now that Paxton is jockeying for a contentious Senate seat, his wife of nearly four decades, Angela Paxton, has filed for divorce. The two announced their separation on dueling posts on X, formerly Twitter, and have stirred up the MAGA masses to begin pointing fingers — especially at Angela.
Angela, who herself is a Texas Senator, said in her announcement, "Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds." Her post is heavy with religious overtones and includes, "in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God ... to remain in the marriage." This is lightyears away from Ken's post, which defensively states that due to an abundance of "political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives." It's safe to say that netizens are not handling this announcement well, and many are keen to find fault in Angela. However, there's ample evidence to support that Ken's misdeeds might be the cause of their split.
Ken Paxton's impeachment trial confirmed he had an affair
Ken Paxton underwent an intense impeachment trial in Texas over alleged bribery. Just like Trump, who didn't testify at his impeachment trials, Paxton also let his lawyers do the talking for him. But even that didn't stop Paxton's ongoing affair from coming up in court. According to the Texas Tribune, Katherine Cary, Paxton's former chief of staff, discussed how Paxton put himself in a vulnerable position by having an ongoing relationship with a woman employed by a business associate of Paxton's. Not only did Paxton admit his affair to Cary, he also asked her to "be more accommodating" of it while planning out his schedule.
Angela Paxton was also present during this testimony. As a Texas Senator, Angela would have been expected to vote in the impeachment, but was disqualified due to her obvious connection to Ken. However, Angela attended every day of the trial and heard every detail — including that Ken tried to keep the scandal from coming out to better preserve his reputation with religious voters. However, these religious voters appear to be taking his side in the mess. Some are suggesting that Angela is "dishonoring God" by filing for divorce. Many others see the timing of her announcement as trying to undercut Ken as he runs for John Cornyn's Senate seat. One user stated, "this announcement shouldn't have been made as Paxton runs for office," while insinuating that "using God in the process speaks volumes."