Trump Was Never The Same After The Butler Assassination Attempt

A shocking attack on July 13, 2024, transformed Donald Trump from a mere third-time presidential candidate to an assassination attempt survivor. As Trump addressed a crowd of supporters at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a gunman on a nearby rooftop fired toward the stage. Secret Service snipers took down the shooter, but not before he killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and wounded two other audience members. Trump was nicked by a bullet on the edge of his right ear just before ducking behind his lectern, where agents surrounded him for protection. Once the danger was past, he recovered his composure enough to call a rallying cry to the crowd before being taken to the hospital.

It wasn't the first time someone tried to attack the divisive politician; there were past Trump assassination attempts many have forgotten about, and just two months after this shooting, an armed man was apprehended at Mar-a-Lago. But the Butler incident is the one destined to remain in the American consciousness — and history books — for generations to come. It certainly changed the president's life, along with aspects of his personality. Trump was never quite the same after his brush with death, and in this case, it hasn't necessarily been a positive thing. The man we see in the Oval Office now is more confident, defiant, and (yes) self-obsessed than the president he was in his first term.