Barbara Bush Didn't Mince Words Explaining How She Felt About Donald Trump

When looking back at how people really felt about Donald Trump running for president, the late Barbara Bush was one of many who believed he wasn't fit to lead the country. The female icon, who we lost in 2018, rarely missed an opportunity to voice her often negative thoughts about "The Apprentice" host during his political ascension in 2016. Most notably, Bush was put off by Trump's aggressive and seemingly unprofessional style of campaigning, which made his success with voters even more baffling for the former first lady at the time. "He's like, a comedian. Or like a showman or something," Bush once said in a clip from CBS Mornings. "It's just the whole thing is ... not working with Congress, not working with ... that's the way things get done in this country. Truthfully."

Bush also felt Trump's behavior towards women like Megyn Kelly should've discouraged female voters from supporting the business mogul any further. Additionally, she took a shot at his wealth, which Bush couldn't have been more unimpressed by. "Money doesn't buy everything. It's accomplishments and what you're doing and giving. It's incomprehensible to me," she said about Trump's growing influence in politics. Speaking with CNN, she further criticized Trump for focusing more on insulting his political enemies than on issues that hurt the United States. She'd sum up her feelings on the president by simply stating, "I'm sick of him."