Barbara Bush Didn't Mince Words Explaining How She Felt About Donald Trump
When looking back at how people really felt about Donald Trump running for president, the late Barbara Bush was one of many who believed he wasn't fit to lead the country. The female icon, who we lost in 2018, rarely missed an opportunity to voice her often negative thoughts about "The Apprentice" host during his political ascension in 2016. Most notably, Bush was put off by Trump's aggressive and seemingly unprofessional style of campaigning, which made his success with voters even more baffling for the former first lady at the time. "He's like, a comedian. Or like a showman or something," Bush once said in a clip from CBS Mornings. "It's just the whole thing is ... not working with Congress, not working with ... that's the way things get done in this country. Truthfully."
Bush also felt Trump's behavior towards women like Megyn Kelly should've discouraged female voters from supporting the business mogul any further. Additionally, she took a shot at his wealth, which Bush couldn't have been more unimpressed by. "Money doesn't buy everything. It's accomplishments and what you're doing and giving. It's incomprehensible to me," she said about Trump's growing influence in politics. Speaking with CNN, she further criticized Trump for focusing more on insulting his political enemies than on issues that hurt the United States. She'd sum up her feelings on the president by simply stating, "I'm sick of him."
Donald Trump felt he knew the real reason why Barbara Bush didn't like him
Barbara Bush's grudge against Donald Trump reached new depths when the real-estate tycoon leveled his insults at her son Jeb Bush. Barbara confided that she even suffered a heart attack, or something very close to it, after hearing Trump disparage the former Florida governor. Afterwards, her dislike of Trump grew to the point that she reconsidered her loyalty to the Republican platform after the MAGA leader seemingly remade the party in his own image.
Given Trump's massive ego, which is even bigger than we thought, it might be easy to think that he took offense to Barbara's comments about him. Surprisingly, however, the president was very understanding of her criticisms. But this is only because Trump believed Barbara was lashing out at him for defeating her son in the Republican primary. "She's the mother of somebody that I competed against. Most people thought he was going to win and he was quickly out. I hit him very hard," Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post (via NBC News).