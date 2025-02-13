Trump Proves His Ego Is Even Bigger Than We Thought With Tacky New Accessory

It seems that Donald Trump has seen the "Elon is president memes" and isn't amused. Musk's growing power in politics seems to have Trump unsettled and may have inspired him to clap back in his own way as he was recently spotted wearing what might be the tackiest accessory ever sported by a U.S. president: a lapel pin featuring his own face, proudly placed right below the American flag. And this isn't just any pin. Mini Donald's head is somehow the same size as his body, with golden hair and an even-toned complexion (a desperate to pretend that Trump's fake tan fails don't exist, perhaps?). Typically, the president keeps his style sharp and formal, and we're certain he'd never wear something this gaudy if it didn't have his own face on it.

The pin is the latest in a string of dominance-asserting moves from Trump — remember when Time Magazine rubbed salt in the wound of his insecurity about Musk? He pretended he didn't know the publication was still in business even though he accepted an award from them in December. With Musk monopolizing headlines and tightening his grip on the government's purse strings through DOGE, the SpaceX billionaire is snatching up something Trump values just as much as the presidency: attention.

Serial Trump critic Professor Scott Galloway summed up the brewing tension best: "I don't think Trump likes sharing the mic with anyone. Musk is used to doing whatever the f**k he wants. And Trump, when he appoints you to something, and now you're off hogging all of the media echo chamber..." (via Instagram). Looks like the bromance might be heading for a breakup, and judging by how these two go after their enemies, the fallout might just be live-streamed on X and Truth Social.

