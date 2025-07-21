Whatever Happened To Dustin Anderson From Fixer Upper?

There were a number of things they didn't show you on "Fixer Upper," including the ways Dustin Anderson grappled with being both a reality star and a small business owner. He felt as though he was being pulled in too many directions at once, and this took a toll on his mental health. In 2017, he opened up about this in a blog post titled "My Journey as an Entrepreneur." Reflecting on the success he found after joining the reality TV world, he wrote, "What the outside world couldn't see was an internal struggle that still plagues me to this day."

In addition to looking out for his own mental well-being, the former "Fixer Upper" star regularly uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness, especially in the workplace. As he wrote in a 2023 blog post, "It's time to speak openly about mental health at work and take the stigma away from it. It's time to show your employees that you don't just care about the work they do, but you care about them as people. That their mental health matters."

Anderson also regularly posts about mental health on social media. For National Suicide Prevention Week in 2022, for example, the National Glass Association posted a video on Facebook of Anderson announcing that he would participate in a GlassBuild public event where they held a panel dedicated to mental health. Anderson took to his Instagram in the following year to, again, celebrate World Mental Health Day. "Check on your people, hug your people, tell your people that you love them," he wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org