Whatever Happened To Dustin Anderson From Fixer Upper?
In 2013, Home & Garden Television — or HGTV — launched what would become one of its most popular shows dedicated to home renovation, interior design, and real estate. While hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines didn't have prior TV experience, the decade-plus they'd spent working in the home renovation industry made them perfect candidates for the show, "Fixer Upper." Although the version of "Fixer Upper" we know almost didn't happen, they spent the entirety of its five seasons turning uninhabitable homes into dream houses for clients with the help of professionals such as Clint Harp and, most notably, Dustin Anderson.
As a third-generation glass expert who had already collaborated with Chip and Joanna before the show, Anderson secured a spot on "Fixer Upper" from the third season onward. His apparent willingness to accept anything thrown his way made him their go-to guy for all things glass. He also became a fan favorite. Once Chip and Joanna left HGTV in 2018, however, Anderson hung up his reality TV hat. While Chip and Joanna did go on to launch the Magnolia Network and a new slate of shows, Anderson seemed to be done with the small screen entirely. However, he isn't totally done with being in the public eye, as he has used his platform to participate in educational programs, advocate for mental health, and explore other entrepreneurial pursuits. To learn more about his current life, here is everything Dustin Anderson has been up to since leaving "Fixer Upper."
Dustin Anderson opened up about the highs and lows of being on Fixer Upper
After buying out his family-owned company, Anderson Glass, in 2014, Dustin Anderson went on to juggle his business ventures with his role on "Fixer Upper." Once Chip and Joanna Gaines announced in 2017 that the fifth season would be the last, Anderson took to his personal blog to speak fondly of his time on the show. Though he was disappointed to see the series come to a close, Anderson expressed gratitude to Chip and Joanna for giving him an opportunity to talk about his craft on such a large platform. "I don't remember a time on any home show that a glazier was heard speaking," he wrote. "The opportunity I've had to expose my industry to the world is one that I can never say 'thank you' enough for."
However, there were some pitfalls that came with being a television personality. During Anderson's 2024 appearance on the "Glazier Nation Podcast," he referred to "Fixer Upper" as a "double-edged sword." Though his business picked up, he did notice that some of his regular clients suddenly were less understanding about delays. It was like, 'Hey man, where's my shower? ... I bet if I put you on TV, you'd get my shower here quicker,'" he recalled. "For as much business as we gained, I probably lost a good half of ... what we gained. It was a double-edged deal."
He became an advocate for mental health
There were a number of things they didn't show you on "Fixer Upper," including the ways Dustin Anderson grappled with being both a reality star and a small business owner. He felt as though he was being pulled in too many directions at once, and this took a toll on his mental health. In 2017, he opened up about this in a blog post titled "My Journey as an Entrepreneur." Reflecting on the success he found after joining the reality TV world, he wrote, "What the outside world couldn't see was an internal struggle that still plagues me to this day."
In addition to looking out for his own mental well-being, the former "Fixer Upper" star regularly uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness, especially in the workplace. As he wrote in a 2023 blog post, "It's time to speak openly about mental health at work and take the stigma away from it. It's time to show your employees that you don't just care about the work they do, but you care about them as people. That their mental health matters."
Anderson also regularly posts about mental health on social media. For National Suicide Prevention Week in 2022, for example, the National Glass Association posted a video on Facebook of Anderson announcing that he would participate in a GlassBuild public event where they held a panel dedicated to mental health. Anderson took to his Instagram in the following year to, again, celebrate World Mental Health Day. "Check on your people, hug your people, tell your people that you love them," he wrote.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Dustin Anderson created more episodes for his YouTube series Will That Break Glass
In 2009, Dustin Anderson began creating YouTube videos where he shared his interests and family life. Once he snagged a role on "Fixer Upper," he'd transition his platform into a DIY channel for all things glass, whether it be time lapse videos of him curating custom glass or glass installations in clients' homes and business locations. In 2017, Anderson's channel experienced another shift after he uploaded a video titled "Will That Break Glass." In the video, Anderson tests the limitation of a 3/8” tempered safety glass against a steel spear. This spawned a series of episodes that saw him try to break different sheets of glass with varying types of objects, such as nails and cinder blocks.
Following the end of "Fixer Upper," the glazier expert continued to upload episodes to this series, some of which included his crew of workers. Some more interesting objects were put to the test, like a jawbreaker candy, which, surprisingly enough, broke glass. More shocking revelations came in his "Walking Dead" inspired episodes, where he attempted to break glass with a crossbow, a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, and a katana. Sadly, 2018 would mark the last time he updated the series.
Dustin Anderson continued working with D1 Design Group
In addition to taking the reins at Anderson Glass, Dustin Anderson co-founded another company. Partnering with Jason Smith, a Baylor University graduate with experience in the sports industry, Anderson helped create D1 Design Group in 2013. "My dream of being a serial entrepreneur has become a reality," the "Fixer Upper" alum told Signs in 2018. As the name suggests, D1 Design Group teams up with sports programs to renovate college locker rooms, gymnasiums, lounge areas, and more. This didn't just stop at colleges, however, as Anderson has also done work for former "Fixer Upper" co-star Chip Gaines and Britney Spears.
In addition to helping him fulfill his entrepreneurial goals, D1 Design Group offered Anderson a chance to branch out a little more. "When contacted by Jason, we brainstormed a business model that would feed my creative side. D1 was a perfect fit for my desire to create and it opened a door for two entrepreneurs," he said.
After "Fixer Upper" concluded in 2018, Anderson dedicated more time to D1 Design Group. Per the company's Instagram, D1 has done work for big colleges, from LSU to the University of North Texas. Anderson has also branched out into the sports entertainment field: In 2020, WWE wrestler AJ Styles unveiled some interior work he had done by D1 Design Group to his followers on Instagram.
He became a spokesperson for a website for glass service in 2018
Dustin Anderson's time on "Fixer Upper" only continued to connect him with other glazier companies and programs. Though "Fixer Upper" drew to a close in 2018, Anderson's work as an entrepreneur in the glazier industry was far from over. As reported by PR Newswire, Anderson became an official spokesperson for Glass.com, a website dedicated to informing users about all the nuances that come with glass options for renovation services. "Through this relationship with Glass.com, I look forward to bringing to light how much of a difference updating a home's windows and doors can make, and the creative glass options out there that can really make a home pop," he said.
As a spokesperson, Anderson appeared in a few promotional videos for Glass.com, fielding questions about certain aspects of his profession to hopefully bridge the gaps between workers and customers. It also feeds into what the website is as a whole, which prides itself as an all-in-one resource for glass-seeking customers in need of quotes, consultations for remodeling work, and more. "Glass.com really brings the glass buying process into the twenty-first century — a much-needed update that the industry has been waiting for," Anderson explained.
He found success as a public speaker
After becoming a mental health advocate and spokesperson for Glass.com, Dustin Anderson continued to cultivate his passion for public speaking. At the 2018 Insulating Glass Manufacturers Alliance Winter Conference, Anderson gave a presentation on why it's important to learn how to appeal to younger generations when looking for new employees. As he noted, other companies may offer certain office perks "You're competing with companies that meet millennials on their level. They have basketball courts and nap rooms. It's hard to compete with that," he said, according to US Glass Magazine.
"I think that the industry has changed and I think it's become more of an artistry than what it used to be of just slapping in a piece of glass and I think that there's a movement for young folks to start using their hands and doing more stuff that's creative, and I think those two things tie together," he told US Glass Magazine at the event. "Social media is huge. I think putting out content that shows how cool the stuff is that we do, what we do. I think showing the artistry is really important."
On Instagram, Anderson has documented a number of the conventions he's attended where he's shared his knowledge on the glazier industry. It sure seems to be a gig he enjoys. In 2024, he posted a photo someone took of one of his presentations and wrote, "Opening up and sharing on the hard topics is truly one of my favorite things!"
He opened up about the unfortunate impact COVID-19 had on businesses in 2020
In 2020, many businesses struggled to stay afloat amid the global pandemic, as the government urged civilians to stay home and practice social distancing. What's more, a number of industries were hit hard by supply chain issues and shifts in consumer spending. While business boomed for major stores like Aldi during the pandemic, smaller establishments, such as Dustin Anderson's glass company, Anderson Glass, experienced some challenges early on.
Speaking with Glass Magazine in March 2020, Anderson said that he was doing what he could to keep himself and his employees busy during this time. As he shared, order numbers had dropped, but he tried to find other ways to stay productive. "We're using that opportunity to clean, disinfect, take care of our front showroom, some of the places that we really missed out on when things are busy," he said. Anderson also encouraged other professionals in the industry to remember to support each other through this time of uncertainty. "I'm not telling anything you don't already know, but what I am telling you is finding ways to keep your employees upbeat, motivated ... is going to be important. If you find something that really is working for you, man, share it up. It's important for us as an industry."
Dustin Anderson expresses himself through art
While Dustin Anderson did take the helm at his family's glass business, being a glazier wasn't necessarily his main passion. According to a 2020 interview with Mint Farm Films, Anderson shared that he has an artistic side that he makes a point of nurturing. "The secret for me to get up every day and not hate what I did was finding a creative outlet with it," he explained.
One of Anderson's creative outlets is poetry. On his personal website, he has shared some of his poems with his followers, including works that explore subjects like suicide and addiction. Anderson is also a painter. Apparently inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, the self-deemed mixed-media artist created a second Instagram page dedicated to his artistic endeavors in 2022. This proved to be a relatively successful side gig for Anderson as he'd not only participate in art-centered events in his local community in Texas, but also sell a good amount of his original paintings.
He consistently updates his followers on his children's milestones
While fans got to see Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids throughout "Fixer Upper," they weren't privy to Dustin Anderson's own children. Though this is partly due to him keeping his behind-the-scenes world away from the public, Anderson had his moments of divulging information about his family life on his website. In his blog titled, "One Day, Two Businesses & A Ginger," Anderson outlined what a normal work day looks like for him, as well as his home life with his first wife, Rebekah, and their three kids, Hayley, Hannah, and Holden. In it, he mentioned Hayley's life as a teenager, Hannah's love of dance, and Holden's passion for video games.
Updating his followers on specific milestones of his children has been a notable feature on his social media, from YouTube to Instagram. Whether it be uploading Hannah's dance performances, praising Holden's growth as a young man, or sharing funny videos of him helping Hayley move out of college, his love for them is felt.
In May 2025, Anderson took to Instagram to write a lengthy caption — paired with a photo of his family at what appears to be Holden's high school graduation — about coparenting in the wake of his divorce from Rebekah. "Raising kids is hard. Raising them after divorce? Even harder," he wrote. "But, somehow through the mess, the missed calls, the disagreements, and the growing pains ... Rebekah and I got three kids to adulthood."
He shuttered his family's glass company in 2024
In 2024, Dustin Anderson announced that he'd taken steps to shutter the family's glazier business, Anderson Glass. In a personal blog post titled "Business Owner Pens His Own Termination Letter," the former "Fixer Upper" cast member wrote about the success the company had experienced over the years, especially after he joined the reality show. Alas, it was time to move on. "I've spent the last year and a half slowly and as quietly as possible, closing up what had been to this point, my father's life's work as it was mine respectively," he wrote.
Anderson also wrote a letter to himself in which he "fires" himself. He cited things like lack of efficiency, financial instability, employee dissatisfaction, and overall impact on his personal life as reasons why the company wasn't what it once was and why it was time for him to go. He also believed he failed to use the platform that came with his "Fixer Upper" gig as much as possible, noting that he missed "a golden chance to boost the company's brand recognition and potential profitability." It was a somber farewell given the company's history, but Anderson seemed prepared to close this chapter of his life. "Thank you for your services and the role you played in shaping Anderson Glass," he wrote. "We wish you all the best in your future endeavors."
Dustin Anderson got engaged to Anna Shelton
After his marriage to his first wife ended, Dustin Anderson eventually found love again. The former "Fixer Upper" fixture popped the question to his girlfriend Anna Shelton in 2024. While we don't have a definitive relationship timeline, based on his social media posts, we do know they've been an item since at least 2021.
In June 2024, Anderson took to Instagram to share that he proposed to Shelton in the City of Lights. "She listens to my words. She supports me even in the hardest of times. She loves these kids as though they are hers. She puts up with the craziness of my life. She is patient, and kind, and understanding," he wrote. "So yesterday, in Paris, I asked her to marry me." For the proposal, he painted a poem he wrote dedicated to Shelton, secretly had the painting shipped to Paris, and hired someone to pretend to be an artist working on the painting. When the timing was right, the "artist" unveiled Anderson's painting to Shelton. Understandably, Shelton was totally floored by the setup. Anderson also shared some pictures of the very moment he popped the question on Instagram. "Her reaction says it all once she realized what was happening," he wrote. "I grabbed a knee ... and stumbled through some words about life imitating art and would she maybe want to marry me." Talk about a glass, er, class act.