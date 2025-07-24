How Tall Is Rachael Ray's Husband? His Height Played A Strangely Important Role In Their Romance

Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, have known each other since before Ray made her stunning transformation and became a Food Network star. It was 2001, and Cusimano was unaware that Ray was on the cusp of a huge career transition. "I had filmed a bunch of shows but I had never been on TV," Ray explained on her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead." "When we met, he had no idea what I did." Ray had authored cookbooks at this point, but Cusimano don't know about them. Instead, he was drawn to Ray due to a more basic attribute: her height.

They were at a party for a friend they both knew, and Cusimano felt like the odd one out due to the other guests being taller than he was. When he spotted Ray, Cusimano noted her shorter stature. "So I like to say we saw each other among a sea of knees," he said to "The Rachael Ray Show" website (via Country Living).

According to CelebHeights.com, Ray is five feet, 2½ inches. Info on Cusimano's height is a bit murkier. Some sources contend he's five feet, four inches. However, one AOL article claims Ray's a bit shorter (five feet, one inch), and that there's a six-inch difference between them, with Cusimano measuring five feet, seven inches. Either way, they're both shorter than the CDC's average heights for men and women. Numbers aside, when Ray's shoes have a slight heel to them, she and Cusimano seem closer in height and more comparable in size. Most of the time, however, Ray is visibly a few inches shorter than her husband.